Aboriginal man found dead at Hakea Prison in Perth

The Department of Justice has confirmed a 41-year-old man has died in custody.

The man died at Hakea Prison. Source: AAP / AAP Image/ Joe Castro

WARNING: Distressing content

Yesterday an Aboriginal prisoner died at Hakea Prison in Perth.

Staff found the 41-year-old man unresponsive at the maximum security facility in his cell mid-morning.

Prison Officers and medical staff attempted to revive the prisoner but he was declared deceased at the site.
Preliminary reports indicated the man had suffered a medical episode. 

Six Aboriginal prisoners have passed away in custody across Western Australia this year.

As is mandatory with all deaths in custody, WA Police will prepare a report for the State Coroner.
1 min read
Published 7 November 2023 3:43pm
Updated 7 November 2023 3:48pm
By Kearyn Cox
Source: NITV

