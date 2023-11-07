Aboriginal man found dead at Hakea Prison in Perth

WARNING: Distressing content
Yesterday an Aboriginal prisoner died at Hakea Prison in Perth.
Staff found the 41-year-old man unresponsive at the maximum security facility in his cell mid-morning.
Prison Officers and medical staff attempted to revive the prisoner but he was declared deceased at the site.
Preliminary reports indicated the man had suffered a medical episode.
Six Aboriginal prisoners have passed away in custody across Western Australia this year.
As is mandatory with all deaths in custody, WA Police will prepare a report for the State Coroner.