Aboriginal man found dead at Hakea Prison in Perth

WARNING: Distressing content





Yesterday an Aboriginal prisoner died at Hakea Prison in Perth.





Staff found the 41-year-old man unresponsive at the maximum security facility in his cell mid-morning.





Prison Officers and medical staff attempted to revive the prisoner but he was declared deceased at the site.



Preliminary reports indicated the man had suffered a medical episode.





Six Aboriginal prisoners have passed away in custody across Western Australia this year.



