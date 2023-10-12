Aboriginal teen in intensive care following Banksia Hill incident

Warning: this article may be distressing to some readers.





A serious incident at the notorious Banksia Hill detention centre has seen an Aboriginal boy admitted to intensive care in Perth.





The Western Australian Department of Justice advised on Thursday that the 16-year-old remains in intensive care at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Nedlands, a suburb of Perth.





During routine checks in the early hours of Thursday morning, the teenager was found unresponsive in his cell.





The department's statement said staff commenced resuscitation efforts before the arrival of paramedics, who transported the boy to hospital.





"All circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," the statement reads.





"Detainees and staff at Unit 18 and Banksia Hill Detention Centre will be provided counselling and supports."



