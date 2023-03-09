'Absolute joke': Blake Ferguson rips NRL for leaving him with medical bills

The former Eels player broke his nose several times during his career, but due to a contract clause is not eligible to receive any compensation from the NRL.

NRL RABBITOHS EELS

Blake Ferguson broke his nose several times while playing club NRL. He has lambasted the organisation for what he has called a lack of care. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

The care of retired NRL players has again come under the spotlight after Blake Ferguson accused the organisation of abandoning him to his health issues.

Ferguson, who broke his nose multiple times during the course of a 13-year rugby career with several clubs, has had to pay for his own medical expenses to fix issues he now suffers, including sleep problems.

The former Eels player took to Instagram to vent his frustrations with the system, which requires players to attend to their injuries within 12 months of retirement to receive compensation from the NRL.

"After playing 15 years in the NRL system, playing 249 games for four NRL teams, winning a grand final, seven games for Australia, nine games NSW ... and breaking my nose over eight times, you'd think they'd fix it," he wrote.

"I dedicated my life and body to the game.

"But no, I have been told because I went to Japan and England and it has been over 12 months, that I'm not eligible for the medical treatment to fix it.

"What the go? Deadset person struggles to sleep at night and puts bums on seats for yas and you wanna just throw a person to the kirb (sic) once they are retired.

"Absolute joke."

Increasing awareness of long-term injuries

Indigenous Pathways Manager with the NRL and former great Dean Widders sympathised with Ferguson's sentiments.

"I'm in the same boat," he told NITV.

"I broke my nose while I was playing, and was instructed by my club to wait until the end of my career to get it fixed.

"I went to England and when I came back... I found out I couldn't get any of that done. None of that was explained to me."

It comes after months of increasing attention of the injuries faced by NRL players, and their long-term effects.

An inquiry which began last year heard harrowing stories from players who had suffered significant head traumas during their careers.

"All the injuries I have are from playing rugby league," said Widders.

"The body pays the price, and you carry that pain around."

'We have to get better'

Speaking as an employee of the organisation, Widders said the NRL had an obligation to look at the way it handles player injuries.

"It's where we have to get better. We've got to improve this stuff for injuries.

"Perhaps it's a record-keeping issue, but something needs to be done to say that if you've injured yourself at a club level, you can still get that fixed at whatever stage of your career.

"I'm not sure what it [should be], I just know they need to do something, because most retired players have long-term existing injuries from the game that [we] can't get fixed now."
Share
3 min read
Published 9 March 2023 at 1:20pm
Source: NITV

Recommended for you

Stadium gig photo.jpg

Rickeeta's father didn't know of Harry Styles. Now he's a certified fan after the duo welcomed him to Country

Entertainment

Rainbow serpent mardi gras float web header v2 (1).jpg

This Mardi Gras Rainbow Serpent has been ten years in the making

In the Community

Annotation 2023-02-20 153251.jpg

Uncle Dennis' life expectancy is less than the average. That's why he wants his pension early

Justice

RACIST COMEDIAN ISAAC BUTTERFIELD WEB HERO.jpg

Comedian lashed for intentionally offensive routine on Aboriginal people

Entertainment

What is lateral violence and how do we deal with its many forms

What is lateral violence and how do we deal with its many forms?

Health and Wellbeing

a brown water carrier made of kelp, with a picture of the sandy beach and blue water of Recherche bay

How a chance sighting led to this artefact returning home after 230 years in France

Country

The Indigenous and Maori All Stars face off in a pre match challenge in Rotorua

Spoils shared in Rotorua amid a beautiful celebration of culture and Rugby League

Sport

CRICKET-WC-T20-WOMEN-AUS-NZL

Ash Gardner hits jackpot with record payday in Women's Premier League auction

Sport