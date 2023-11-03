Justice

ACT has committed to raising the age of criminal responsibility

Change the Record welcomed the decision but said it's disappointing there's a delay.

Grill closeup

The ACT will raise the age of responsibility to 14 by 2025. Source: Moment RF / Abhishek Mehta/Getty Images

The ACT government have raised the age of criminal responsibility.

On Wednesday, the government passed legislation to raise the age from 10 to 12, and then to 14 from July 1, 2025.

As it stands, children as young as ten could be imprisoned in the territory.
Change the Record has been advocating for the age to be raised across the country, and welcome the ACT's decision.

Co-chair and Narungga woman Cheryl Axleby said the decision was "promising".

"I encourage all state and territory governments to do the same and raise the age to 14 with no delays, and no exceptions," she said.
Cheryl Axleby
Change the Record Co-Chair Cheryl Axleby. Source: Supplied
Ms Axleby's colleague Maggie Munn, Change the Record National Director and Gunggari person said the "persistence of communities in the ACT" to hold government to account "should be applauded".

"While we are encouraged to see the ACT government's commitment to raise the age to 14 by 2025, it is disappointing there is a delay," they said.

"While this isn’t a perfect solution, it’s a step to ensure that the number of young children exposed to the harms of the criminal legal system are reduced.”

Gomeroi woman and Amnesty International Australia, Engagement Associate Campaigner Rachael McPhail shared Ms Axleby's sentiment.
"We have seen what happens when children are locked in cages, experiencing violence and trauma rather than being in a nurturing, trauma-informed, restorative environment," she said.

The age rise is also aided by a therapeutic support panel to work with children to limit harmful behaviour.

"Moving away from the criminal justice system and towards a brighter future," ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.

The reforms were also welcomed by the ACT Children and Young People commissioner, the Youth Coalition of the ACT and the Office for ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People.
2 min read
Published 3 November 2023 11:21am
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

