Alex Winwood's professional debut a triumphant return to the ring

From afternoons spent in a sweaty local gym, to boxing at the Olympics, Alex Winwood has overcome trials and tribulations and remained a champion through it all.

ALEX BOXING WEB HERO.jpg

At only 25-years-old, Noongar boxer Alex Winwood has left the amateurs league behind, braving the professional league. Source: Supplied

Alex Winwood is back, and boxing better than ever.

The Noongar boxer made his professional debut on Friday night, winning against Indonesian Mario Bunda in devastating fashion in Perth.
The 25-year-old stopped Bunda in just the second round to get his pro career off to a blistering start.

He then proudly jumped up to do a shake-a-leg while wearing his new West Australian State Light Flyweight Championship belt.

"To have my debut where my whole career started is very special to me, to compete in front of my friends and family, in front of my mob and my city. I'm so proud."
FicFK5YakAAIMbV.jfif
Alex Winwood celebrated his first professional win on Noongar Country on Friday night. Credit: Nunan Boy Promotions

Bouncing back from Comm games controversy

It was a triumphant return to the ring following his Commonwealth Games exit in August.

A highly-controversial decision by the referee to stop his fight against Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba, by giving him only a two-count after being knocked down, caused outrage across the boxing world.

That moment was the final chapter of his amateur career.
"I've always been professional in what I've done . . . I planted the seeds long ago and I've been doing the right thing for many years now. Nothing has changed for me [now as a professional], just different opponents and bigger stages."

What keeps the youngster hitting, is the hope that one day his name will be included among the greats.

"Lionel Rose, Tony Mundine, they're all legends, they've paved the way for me. I'd love to step into their footprints," he said.

"I'd love to be a multi-division world champion, that's how you become an all-time hall of famer. That's the benchmark."

He's off to a good start.
Boxing - Commonwealth Games: Day 7
Patrick Chinyemba of Team Zambia and Winwood during the Men’s Flyweight Quarter-Final fight of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Published 28 November 2022 at 3:28pm
By Rachael Knowles, Kearyn Cox
