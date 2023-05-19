Sport

NRL legend Sam Backo is used to tough fights. Now he's facing a massive off-field battle

The former prop has suffered from multiple health issues recently, and has been forced to leave work while he recovers.

1st Test Match - Australia v Great Britain

Sam Backo of the Kangaroos looks to offload during a rugby league first test match between the Australian Kangaroos and Great Britain in his heyday. Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

NRL legend Sam Backo is known as a hero on and off the field.

Scoring tries for both the Raiders and Broncos in the 80s and 90s, Backo has been named one of the game's greatest Indigenous players ever.

But the former prop has been laid low by serious health incidents, suffering a heart attack in hospital while recovering from surgery on his knees.

On Saturday, he underwent a triple bypass.

"It's a different challenge to being on the football field," he told NITV before the operation.

"You have to draw on the same emotions and strength. But at the end of the day, when you're hearing this tough information from the doctors, it can be a bit daunting."

Backo was in a coma for ten days after suffering the heart attack. He wants to raise awareness about coronary health.

"I want to encourage our mob to get out there and get their hearts checked. Because I had no idea."
Giving back to community

Backo comes from a long line of staunch activists. His mother was Dr Evelyn Scott, a former chairwoman of the Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation.

Continuing in the family tradition, Backo's work in the community since he retired from football may have garnered less headlines, but has been of great importance.

Assisting men who have come into contact with the justice system, Backo works to help them find work and support systems after leaving prison, as well as psychological assistance.

"I can't do that job any more. I've just used up all my holiday and sick pay.

"I get one more pay next Tuesday, severance pay."
The pain is more than financial; Backo takes his work supporting the community seriously.

"I like doing it. I like helping our mob. We've been activists all our life."

His partner Christabel Warren has also had to give up work in order to take care of Backo's significant health needs.

"I've got to get through the operation first, and then we're talking about three to six months of rehab.

Asked what it would mean to receive support from the community, Backo was humble.

"I find it hard to ask for help," he said.

"I can't believe that I've had people donating to me."

Even in the midst of his own life-threatening issues, Backo is thinking predominantly of others.

"A friend I used to play with, he complained for years of heart burn, and then one day he had a heart attack and died.

"I just wish he'd gotten help earlier. That's why I'm encouraging all our mob to go out there and look after your health."
3 min read
Published 19 May 2023 5:31pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

