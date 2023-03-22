Racism

Tasmanian Aboriginal community rebuke Hobart anti-trans rally, days after Melbourne event attracted Nazis

The organisers of the rally had "no communication" with local palawa representatives before performing the acknowledgement.

a woman in a chartreuse jumpsuit stands with arms crossed. behind her is a row of police officers standing before a crowd of protestors who are holding placards with messages of support in the pastel pink and blue colours of the trans flag

Anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (centre) could barely be heard over the much larger counter rally that protested her appearance in front of the Tasmanian Parliament on Tuesday. Source: AAP / ETHAN JAMES/AAPIMAGE

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) has condemned an unauthorised Acknowledgement of Country performed at an anti-trans rally in Hobart.

Organised by British anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker (real name Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull), the rally drew a small crowd to hear her views and those of several speakers.

One woman who gave an expletive-laden speech also acknowledged the "glorious Country of the palawa people".
First national retreat for gender diverse mob

a woman in a high vis vest, standing in front of a sandstone building and wearing a large purple badge with the feminine symbol on it, holds her hand aloft with the peace symbol
The anti-trans protestor who gave the unauthorised Acknowledgement of Country. The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre said they were never contacted by any of the movement's members. Credit: Daniel Butler
The campaign coordinator of the TAC, Nala Mansell, attended a much larger counter-rally, which protested Keen's controversial appearance.

"Tasmanian Aboriginal people completely understand what it's like to be denied your existence," the palawa woman told NITV.

"We fully support gender equality, and we are against any type of hate speech, so we were there to support members of the Aboriginal trans community and the non-Aboriginal trans community. "

Ms Mansell said no permission had been sought by Keen or other attendees of the anti-trans rally to perform an acknowledgement of Country at the event.

"There was no communication with us... and certainly out of respect for the original landowners, contact should have been made," she said.

"It would be strange for them to acknowledge the palawa people, of whose land they were meeting on, while we were part of the protests against their event."
How did 'souvenirs' of Aboriginal Land end up in the Academy Awards' official gift bag?

Nipaluna rally follows Melbourne event attended by far-right extremists

Keen's appearance in nipaluna Hobart followed a much publicised rally of hers in Melbourne last weekend.

On Saturday, Keen and her followers clashed with trans rights activists as police attempted to separate the two groups.

But it was the appearance by a group of far-right extremists in support of Keen's cause that caused the most controversy. As police officers held back competing groups of protestors, the extremists mounted the steps of the state's parliament, performed the Nazi salute and chanted "white power".
'Racist rot': Neo-nazi's slammed for KKK ritual on sacred land

The event has since prompted a debate on whether the salute should be outlawed.

Keen attempted to distance herself from the extremists' support, even going so far as to suggest the were trans rights activists masquerading as neo-Nazis.

However, notorious far-right extremist Thomas Sewell posted his explicit backing of Keen's movement on social media.

Mansell said the Acknowledgement of Country performed at Keen's rally so soon after it had drawn the support of neo-Nazis was "a slap in the face".

"Hate speech is not welcome on Aboriginal land," she said.

"Just to give a tokenistic acknowledgement of Aboriginal people, while turning their backs to Aboriginal protesters that were part of the [counter-rally] is completely hypocritical."
It's the International Day of Eliminating Racial Discrimination. Why does Australia call it 'Harmony Day'?

Published 22 March 2023 4:22pm
Updated 22 March 2023 5:03pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

