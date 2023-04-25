Justice

Anzac Day sees greater acknowledgment of Indigenous soldiers

There has been growing recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Soldiers but people are calling for Australia's Frontier Wars to be remembered on Anzac Day.

ANZAC DAY CANBERRA

Chair of the Australian War memorial council Kim Beazley (right) sits next to Warrant Officer Tommy Munyarryan during ANZAC Day commemorations at the Australian War Memorial. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Around the country, multiple Anzac Day ceremonies and events were held to remember the services of First Nations veterans and soldiers.

In Canberra, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commemorative Ceremony, in particular, recognised the military services of our people.

It saw Indigenous and non-Indigenous people gather to commemorate the tremendous contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander soldiers, honouring those who served in the Australian forces since 1901.
READ MORE

Should Frontier War heroes like Windradyne be recognised on ANZAC Day?

The ceremony was held on the grounds of the Australian War Memorial after the Anzac Dawn service.

During the event, special guest and Yolgnu Warrant Officer, Tommy Munyarryan presented the Chair of the Australian War memorial council, Kim Beazley with an Aboriginal message stick.
ANZAC DAY CANBERRA
Mr Beazley said honouring the Frontier Wars are part of truth-telling. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
Just last week, Mr Beazley advocated for Aboriginal resistance fighters to be included in the Australian War Memorial.

When referring to the long-running Frontier Wars, Mr Beazley said that "I think for the original population of Australia, the First Nations people, they deserve the dignity of resistance."

He said that greater recognition of the Frontier Wars in the War Memorial would be an important part of truth-telling.

Despite Mr Beazley's comments, the Returned Servicemen League (RSL) is against incorporating the Frontier Wars in Anzac Day services.
READ MORE

'From paradise to hell': First Nations ANZACs and the fight to honour them

PM acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander soldiers

The Canberra dawn service saw Prime Minister Anthony Albanese call for more recognition of First Nations soldiers.

"It must be acknowledged that we have not always honoured those who have fought in our name as well as we should," he said.
Likewise, we must acknowledge the truth that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who donned the khaki fought harder for Australia than Australia was sometimes willing to fight for them.

Looking back at history

It is documented that at least 1,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people served in the First World War, and thousands more in World War II.

Mob fought for their country despite
laws that prevented their enlistment,
discrimination, social exclusion and violence.

Some Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander soldiers even had to deny their Indigeneity in order to enlist.
READ MORE

Rising through the ranks: stories of Aboriginal women in military

Although fighting side-by-side with other Australians, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander soldiers weren't considered citizens at the time. Many found military service to be their first experience of equality.

Between 1942-1945, over 1,000 men enlisted from the Torres Strait.

READ MORE

Dedicated Brisbane War Memorial to honour First Nations soldiers

Calls for Australia's Frontier Wars to be remembered on Anzac Day

While the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander soldiers is an important part of truth-telling, many continue to call for the Frontier Wars to be
recognised on Anzac Day.


The Frontier Wars refer to the conflict between the British settler colony and First Nations people.

READ MORE

Governor Macquarie statue smeared in red paint in wake of Anzac commemorations

Share
3 min read
Published 25 April 2023 4:59pm
Updated 25 April 2023 5:28pm
By Bronte Charles
Source: NITV

Recommended for you

FuiIeyGaEAA0-Mk.jfif

Governor Macquarie statue smeared in red paint in wake of Anzac commemorations

Justice

Marion Leane Walls

The fascinating life of WWI’s only serving Indigenous Australian woman, Marion Leane Smith

Health and Wellbeing

GrataFund_COP27_BiankaCsenki-6491.jpg

These men took the govt to court for failing to address climate change. They've just found another ally

Justice

What is lateral violence and how do we deal with its many forms

What is lateral violence and how do we deal with its many forms?

Health and Wellbeing

AFL NICKY WINMAR HEALING CEREMONY ANNIVERSARY

30 years on from his iconic moment, Nicky Winmar is helping others to heal from the same wounds he suffered

Racism

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

The Voice Referendum question has been announced. This is what it means

Federal Politics

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE EXMOUTH

Total solar eclipse stuns observers in Western Australia

In the Community

ABANDONED SYDNEY HOBART YACHT

Proposed legislation to relax Aboriginality tests for Tasmanian land council elections

State Politics