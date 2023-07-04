In the Community

Ash Barty overjoyed at birth of baby boy Hayden

The Ngarigo woman and tennis great stepped back from elite sport last year to take on her next challenge: becoming a mother.

ASHLEIGH BARTY WEDDING

Ash Barty and husband Garry Kissick announced the birth of their new son on Instagram on Tuesday. Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child, baby boy Hayden.

The Australian tennis great and her husband, golf professional Garry Kissick, reported that they were the proud parents of a "beautiful boy" in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Welcome to the world, Hayden!," it read, accompanied by a picture of the new arrival wrapped in a blanket.
READ MORE

Ash Barty and Evonne Goolagong-Cawley share another special moment

The news was acclaimed during the morning at Wimbledon where Barty, a three-time grand slam champion, was feted just two years ago for achieving her tennis dream of winning the singles title.

The following year, the Ngarigo woman caused a sensation by announcing her retirement from the sport in March less than two months after she had won the Australian Open in Melbourne, breaking a 44-year drought for Australian women players, and was still a completely dominant figure at the top of the game.

Barty then got married to Kissick in July last year in Queensland, and in January announced her pregnancy, declaring: "2023 set to be the best year yet."

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, led the wave of congratulations from within the sport for the popular Barty, calling it "wonderful news".
Inevitably, since her retirement as the world No.1 at the peak of her powers, there has been speculation over whether Barty, now 27, might decide to make a comeback at some point.

Ons Jabeur, last year's Wimbledon finalist, said only this week that she believed Barty could have won 20 grand slams if she had carried on.

But, doubtless, the guessing games will still continue over whether the woman who lifted three of the slams - French Open (2020), Wimbledon (2021) and Australian Open (2022) - may one day join the band of successful tennis mums.

Down the years, that esteemed list has included Kim Clijsters, Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Barty's own heroine, Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, who became the first mother to win the Wimbledon singles for 66 years back in 1980.

When asked about the prospect of one day returning to the sport, Barty said after her retirement: "I'd say you never say never. I'd say the door is closed, but it's not padlocked.

"I'm never one to absolutely say never, never, never. But, yeah, it feels like it's closed."
READ MORE

Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick

Ash Barty serves up children's books in latest career move

Share
3 min read
Published 5 July 2023 9:32am
Updated 5 July 2023 9:53am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Popular podcasts

45:07
Goodways

Goodways: Episode 4 - Female Friendships

05:41
HANNAH MCGLADE

Legal expert’s response to Indigenous Australians Minister's four priorities for the Voice to Parliament

11:49
Letetia Harris - Wiradyuri Language teacher

Letetia Harris shares Wiradyuri language journey as she pays tribute to the elders who have inspired her

11:12
Professor Kyllie Cripps

Professor Kyllie Cripps illustrates how systematic racism affects Indigenous women in the justice system

16:57
Cassie Sullivan.jpeg

Palawa woman Cassie Sullivan sheds light on 'wayi', weaving knowledge of place in delicate fibres

09:07
Emma Garlett - Lawyer and legal academic at Curtin Law School Source: Emma Garlett

Legal expert clears up the confusion surrounding WA’s new Aboriginal Heritage Act

08:11
Songs of Freedom album cover.jpg

Songs fro Freedom becomes AOTW on ABC Country & Saturday Night Country

08:15
노던 테러토리 수석 장관에 ‘나타샤 파일스’ 보건 장관 / Health Minister Natasha Fyles

NITV Radio - News 07/07/2023