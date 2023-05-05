Aunty Rhonda grew up hearing about the massacres at Blackman's Point. Now, this history has been recognised

For years, Aunty Rhonda Radley has fought for the history Blackman's Point to be acknowledged.





The site, on Birpai Country north-west of Port Macquarie, is believed to be a site of several massacres of Aboriginal people.



Aunty Rhonda said she knows of multiple massacres but only three are recorded.





“One of these massacres took place at Blackman's Point around 1826," she said.





“It is believed that a large number of local Aboriginal people were forcibly moved to this area and then killed.”





Now, Blackman's Point has been formally recognised as an Aboriginal Place by the NSW Government.





The land listed is a 4-kilometre stretch along the western bank of the Maria River through the Hastings River junction.



Aunty Rhonda described the news of its recognition as "emotional".





Growing up near Blackman's Point in Port Macquarie, Aunty Rhonda grew up up hearing the stories of the site.





"I was a real little one [when I learnt about it]. I remember just listening to family talk about it," she said.





"It's always been a part of what I've known, I've interacted with the place in different ways as I've got older."



Birpai woman Rhonda Radley has been visiting Blackman's Point for most of her life. Now she tells the story to visitors to her Country. Source: Supplied Aunty Rhonda frequently visits Blackman's Point telling the story to visitors.





She says it's the only way to tell the story, on Country, so people "can feel it".





Aunty Rhoda lobbied the state government alongside many other community members for the recognition - including one Uncle who has since passed away.





His ashes were spread at Blackman's Point.





"I'm really grateful and proud of that Uncle. He came to all the meetings, he really supported . . . I feel his spirit there so much as well. It's beautiful, but it's sad because we miss him so much," she said.



'Heal the past, the present and the future'

Executive Director Heritage NSW Sam Kidman said recognising what happened at places like Blackman's Point helps to better understand the state's true history.





“Recognising the events that happened at the Blackmans Point, as well as other massacre sites across the state, contributes to our understanding of the shared history of New South Wales,” said Mr Kidman.





“Heritage NSW has consulted with the Traditional Owners and Elders groups to discuss the proposal and to transcribe the oral histories that have been handed down over generations.”



The old plaque at Blackmans Point doesn't mention the massacre of hundreds of Aboriginal people 200 years ago. Credit: Shahni Wellington In thinking of the future, Aunty Rhonda hopes the title will usher in a new era.





"We have that generational trauma that comes through, and you know you always believe that acknowledgement is part of the healing process," she said.





"It's now about making peace with things . . . to start healing now, heal the past the present and the future."



