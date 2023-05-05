Country

Latest

Aunty Rhonda grew up hearing about the massacres at Blackman's Point. Now, this history has been recognised

The four-kilometre stretch along Maria River is known in the community, and now the state, as a place where colonial forces repeatedly killed Birpai people.

Rhonda Radley

Birpai and Dhanggati woman, Aunty Rhonda Radley, nominated Blackman's Point massacre formally recognised as an Aboriginal Place. Credit: NITV: Shahni Wellington

For years, Aunty Rhonda Radley has fought for the history Blackman's Point to be acknowledged.

The site, on Birpai Country north-west of Port Macquarie, is believed to be a site of several massacres of Aboriginal people.
READ MORE

Luxury wedding venue apologises after photo of massacre painting goes viral

Aunty Rhonda said she knows of multiple massacres but only three are recorded.

“One of these massacres took place at Blackman's Point around 1826," she said.

“It is believed that a large number of local Aboriginal people were forcibly moved to this area and then killed.”

Now, Blackman's Point has been formally recognised as an Aboriginal Place by the NSW Government.

The land listed is a 4-kilometre stretch along the western bank of the Maria River through the Hastings River junction.
READ MORE

‘We haven’t been listening’: Indigenous massacre map expands to 250 sites

Aunty Rhonda described the news of its recognition as "emotional".

Growing up near Blackman's Point in Port Macquarie, Aunty Rhonda grew up up hearing the stories of the site.

"I was a real little one [when I learnt about it]. I remember just listening to family talk about it," she said.

"It's always been a part of what I've known, I've interacted with the place in different ways as I've got older."
Rhonda Radley is on a journey to revitalise Gathang.
Birpai woman Rhonda Radley has been visiting Blackman's Point for most of her life. Now she tells the story to visitors to her Country. Source: Supplied
Aunty Rhonda frequently visits Blackman's Point telling the story to visitors.

She says it's the only way to tell the story, on Country, so people "can feel it".

Aunty Rhoda lobbied the state government alongside many other community members for the recognition - including one Uncle who has since passed away.

His ashes were spread at Blackman's Point.

"I'm really grateful and proud of that Uncle. He came to all the meetings, he really supported . . . I feel his spirit there so much as well. It's beautiful, but it's sad because we miss him so much," she said.
READ MORE

Proving a massacre: Birpai people continue 200 year battle

'Heal the past, the present and the future'

Executive Director Heritage NSW Sam Kidman said recognising what happened at places like Blackman's Point helps to better understand the state's true history.

“Recognising the events that happened at the Blackmans Point, as well as other massacre sites across the state, contributes to our understanding of the shared history of New South Wales,” said Mr Kidman.

“Heritage NSW has consulted with the Traditional Owners and Elders groups to discuss the proposal and to transcribe the oral histories that have been handed down over generations.”
Blackmans Point plaque
The old plaque at Blackmans Point doesn't mention the massacre of hundreds of Aboriginal people 200 years ago. Credit: Shahni Wellington
In thinking of the future, Aunty Rhonda hopes the title will usher in a new era.

"We have that generational trauma that comes through, and you know you always believe that acknowledgement is part of the healing process," she said.

"It's now about making peace with things . . . to start healing now, heal the past the present and the future."

Aunty Rhonda hopes that in the coming years, ceremony can be held at Blackman's Point, to put spirits to rest and to never forget what happened there.
Share
3 min read
Published 5 May 2023 11:28am
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Popular stories

SID93737##M_WynneWinner.jpg

Here are the two mob-made paintings that won Australia's oldest art prizes

Arts

LIDIA THORPE SENATE SWEARING IN

Indigenous people around the world have sent King Charles a letter. They want an apology, and reparations

Justice

JACINTA PRICE VOICE PRESSER

OPINION: The Voice will divide Aboriginal people and our great democratic nation

Politics

VOICE TO PARLIAMENT man walked off stage.jpg

'We don't have time': all-white Voice panel denies Indigenous man chance to speak

Politics

Jarrah Dick and family

This Bundjalung teen got top marks for a poem on white supremacy that made her teacher cry

Excellence

First People's Assembly of Victoria Co-Chair and proud Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung nation, Marcus Stewart.

'Anti-democratic': pushback after Jacinta Price says sports should stay out of Voice debate

Federal Politics

STAN GRANT queen and king charles web hero v2.jpg

‘The idea of whiteness is over’: Stan Grant on the Queen's death and the different world awaiting Charles

Politics

Aerial shot of Murujuga National Park in the Pilbara

Police raid home of journalist who photographed removal of sacred rock art at Murujuga

Justice