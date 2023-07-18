Environment

Barngarla people win legal challenge to halt a nuclear dump on their Country at Kimba

The Barngarla native title area covers more than 34,000 square kilometres on Eyre Peninsula, including the town of Kimba.

KIMBA NUCLEAR WASTE COURT

The Federal Court has ruled in favour of the Barngarla people after a six year fight.

The Barngarla people are celebrating after the Federal Court set aside a decision to build a nuclear waste dump at Kimba.

While Justice Natalie Charlesworth only upheld one of the four reasons for judicial review, that was enough for the Barngarla.

"It was important to stop this dump because the Seven Sisters Dreaming goes through there," said Barngarla elder Aunty Dawn Taylor, who was born at Kimba.
"Having a waste dump out there would have just destroyed everything."

The coalition government decided to build the dump at Napandee in November 2021, when it announced it had acquired 211 hectares of land with the proposed facility subject to heritage, design and technical studies.

The majority of nuclear waste produced in Australia is associated with the production of nuclear medicine.

Jason Bilney, chair of the Barngarla Aboriginal Determination Corporation, told AAP it had been an emotional six-year fight.

"Kimba is a crossroads for us Barngarla people and other First Nations people," he said.

"It's about empowering Barngarla people to stand up and be counted and to continue to fight no matter what toll it takes because it's crucial to us and other First Nations people around Australia.

"Stand up, speak up, and show up strong and proud for our community and for our past and present Elders."

"And don't shut up," Aunty Dawn added.

Justice Charlesworth said she would not make any dispositive orders on the judicial review until both sides had the opportunity to read her judgment.

But, she said the only appropriate order was to set aside the whole of the declaration regarding the proposed facility by former resources minister Keith Pitt.
