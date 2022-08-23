Bayles in the Blockbuster: Quaden to star in Hollywood film

Eleven-year-old Murri boy Quaden Bayles is set for another tilt at the big screen after being cast in the latest Mad Max blockbuster.





Last year, Bayles 2021 landed a role in the fantastical world of the newly released Three Thousand Years of Longing – filmed on location in Turkey, alongside legendary Australian filmmaker George Miller.





The director's credits include the Mad Max movies, Happy Feet and Babe, said that Quaden did such a good job on set that he was invited back to play a small role in the Mad Max spin off Furiosa, which is currently in production.

“It was good for us and it was good for him,” Miller told the Sydney Morning Herald.





Miller, like many across the globe, was impacted by a 2020 viral video posted by Quaden’s mother Yarraka, which showed an emotional Quaden after an incident at his Brisbane school.





Bayles, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism, was in distress after an interaction with students.



