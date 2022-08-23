Health and Wellbeing

Bayles in the Blockbuster: Quaden to star in Hollywood film

The young Murri boy already has one in the can with Three Thousand Years of Longing alongside Idris Elba, and is set to start filming for Mad Max spin-off 'Furiosa'.

Quaden Bayles depicted as blak superman

Quaden Bayles depicted as blak superman Source: Image supplied by the Bayles family

Eleven-year-old Murri boy Quaden Bayles is set for another tilt at the big screen after being cast in the latest Mad Max blockbuster.

Last year, Bayles 2021 landed a role in the fantastical world of the newly released Three Thousand Years of Longing – filmed on location in Turkey, alongside legendary Australian filmmaker George Miller.

The director's credits include the Mad Max movies, Happy Feet and Babe, said that Quaden did such a good job on set that he was invited back to play a small role in the Mad Max spin off Furiosa, which is currently in production.
“It was good for us and it was good for him,” Miller told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Miller, like many across the globe, was impacted by a 2020 viral video posted by Quaden’s mother Yarraka, which showed an emotional Quaden after an incident at his Brisbane school.

Bayles, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism, was in distress after an interaction with students.

The video triggered an international outpouring of support for including a GoFundMe campaign set up by American comedian Brad Williams which raised over $700,000 for Quaden and his family – of which they donated the majority to six non-for-profit anti-bullying and healing focussed charities.
Published 23 August 2022 at 3:29pm, updated 23 August 2022 at 3:34pm
By Jonah Johnson, Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV News

