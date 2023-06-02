Betrayed by AFL ‘sh*t show’: Hawthorn First Nations families speak out

The former players and families at the centre of racism allegations against the Hawthorn Hawks have identified themselves in an open letter condemning the handling of the investigation into their complaints.





The letter was penned by former premiership-winning superstar Cyril Rioli and his wife Shannyn Ahsam-Rioli, along with other former players and their partners including Carl Peterson, Jermaine and Montanah Miller-Lewis and Leon Egan.





Their letter lists allegations of mistreatment at the club during its premiership-winning era





“ We were separated from our families," reads the statement.





“We were told an unborn child would ruin our futures. We were treated as special projects and control of our lives was taken from us.





“We told our truths in confidence because we believed that it would bring change, and because we needed to heal and move on.





“That confidence was betrayed.”





The letter, released by the group’s lawyers, confirms they have lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission and haven’t ruled out taking the grievances to the Federal Court.





“We will now bring [the accused] to a Human Rights conciliation to listen to the truths that they don't want to hear.





“And if they still won't listen and learn then it will end up in the Federal Court where we will tell our truths in the witness box.





“But they will hear us one way or another.”



Shocking allegations that rocked the code

The allegations first came to light as part of an external review by the Hawthorn Football Club into its history with First Nations players, called the Binmada Report.





Leaked to the media, the report contained allegations of racism and poor treatment of First Nations players. In one case, a partner of a player was pressured to terminate a pregnancy.





It singled out former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson, football manager Chris Fagan and welfare manager Jason Burt.





All three have repeatedly denied any allegations of mistreatment or wrongdoing.





Recently Alastair Clarkson stepped away from football indefinitely after resigning as head coach of North Melbourne





The open letter condemned the then Hawthorn leadership group.





“We are gutted that these so-called AFL role models weren’t prepared to listen to our truths through mediation.”





The open letter also addresses the AFL’s decision to conclude its seven-month investigation into the allegations with no adverse findings returned.





“These blokes who changed the course of our lives have never been exonerated by the AFL.





“The Panel never made any findings because it was shutdown.”





The group also explained why they made an agreement with AFL about their complaints.





“We reached an agreement with the AFL not out of fear, but strength, because the AFL finally apologised to all First Nations players for racism in football.





“They acknowledged our pain and hurt when we were at Hawthorn.



