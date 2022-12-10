Boland barrage leaves Windies on the rack

Scott Boland's heroics have put Australia within touching distance of a Frank Worrell Trophy clean sweep after a triple-wicket maiden over left the West Indies reeling in the second Test.





The tourists went to stumps on day three at 4-38, needing to chase down a fourth-innings target of 497 or survive two more days and avoid a 2-0 series loss.





And while both options looked unlikely before their innings started under lights, Boland ensured that there would be next to no chance of either when he ripped the heart out of the top order.



"That was pretty awesome," Boland told Fox Cricket.





"I thought I bowled pretty well in the first innings but didn't get any wickets so it was nice to get a couple of wickets there.





"I tried to be a little bit fuller (in the second innings), compared to some of my spells over the last two days. It worked."





After Australia began the day by taking six first-session wickets to bowl out the West Indies for 214, they declared their own second innings shut at a manic 6-199 off 31 overs.





Boland brought back memories of his 6-7 last year at the MCG, claiming an incredible 3-9 off six overs and keep his Test average at 10.



The Gulidjan man drew the edge of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite on his first ball of the night, before trapping Shamarh Brooks lbw and getting Jermaine Blackwood to a superb Cameron Green catch in the gully in the same over.





The wickets drew rapturous applause for the right-armer wherever he went at Adelaide Oval, while his average is now the best in Test history of any player with 20 or more wickets.





It came amid debate about whether Michael Neser deserved the third bowling spot at the Gabba if Pat Cummins recovers from injury and Josh Hazlewood is ruled out.





Now there can be little doubt Boland will be there next Saturday.



The drama allowed Australia to pursue quick runs, with David Warner again getting a start before falling for 28 and Usman Khawaja following on 45 in the same Roston Chase over.





Marnus Labuschagne (31 from 23), Steve Smith (35 from 36) and Travis Head (38no off 27) all went hard at the ball as Australia scored at more than six an over.





But their decision to slog on did draw criticism when Green was caught for five, with former skipper Ricky Ponting questioning if the team had risked denting the young allrounder's confidence.



