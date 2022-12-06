Entertainment

Bundjalung man to make waves on Home and Away cast

Kyle Shilling will head to Summer Bay next season as new character Mali Hudson.

Kyle Shilling joins Home and Away

Shilling is a man of many talents. Credit: Home and Away

Now more than ever, Australian television is seeing more Blak representation on screen.

Kyle Shilling, a Widjubal man of the Bundjalung Nation, is adding to that legacy by joining the cast of Home and Away next season.

Shilling is set to play the role of Summer Bay local, Mali Hudson.
READ MORE

Heartbreak High reboot to feature First Nations characters

"Stoked to be a part of the amazing family/team of @homeandaway," the actor said in an Instagram post.

"It's been nothing but an absolute privilege to work with everyone involved."

"Can't wait for you all to see the story of 'Mali Hudson', big thank you to everyone who has continued to support me."

According to Seven News, the producers of Home and Away worked with "an Aboriginal script consultant", "who helped with the conception and storylines of his character."

Shilling teased that his character might be a surfer, as he was pictured with a surfboard during the official announcement.

The Aboriginal design of the surfboard belongs to that of Brentyn Lugnan, a Gumbaynggirr artist.

A multi-talented star

Rapper BLACX
Shilling is a musician, who writes and records his own songs. Credit: Supplied: Triple J Unearthed
A skilled performer — Shilling has taken on a lot of creative roles.

As a theatre actor, he was a part of the cast for
Black Cockatoo
, which tells the story of Australia's first international cricketing team during the 1860s.

He also performed in 'The Man With The Iron Neck', a play about "finding hope and embracing life after trauma" and delves into the issue of suicide amongst young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people.

As a dancer, he joined the Bangarra Dance Theatre in 2015.

Shilling is also a rapper, going by the stage name of BLACX, and has been
featured on Triple J Unearthed
.
Share
2 min read
Published 6 December 2022 at 11:21am, updated 6 December 2022 at 11:23am
By Alexis Moran
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Suspected mass food poisoning at Aboriginal languages conference

Health and Wellbeing

Stolen Generations survivor Aunty Eva Jo Edwards fronts Yoorrook Commission with emotional testimony

Justice

Family say 'joyful' 12-year-old was denied proper hospital treatment before her death

Justice

From her back deck, Pat Turner helped launch NITV with just a laptop and a phone. This is how she did it

Entertainment

Family grieving after pregnant Noongar mother dies following shopping centre attack

Justice

NITV celebrates 10 years of being free-to-air, with a live music event at Uluru and an epic content line-up

Entertainment

The remarkable story of the only Aboriginal man to represent the Socceroos at the World Cup

Sport

Country to coast on camels: The Abbott twins' inspirational story of Rugby League dreams and changed lives

Sport