Bundjalung man to make waves on Home and Away cast

Now more than ever, Australian television is seeing more Blak representation on screen.





Kyle Shilling, a Widjubal man of the Bundjalung Nation, is adding to that legacy by joining the cast of Home and Away next season.





Shilling is set to play the role of Summer Bay local, Mali Hudson.



"Stoked to be a part of the amazing family/team of @homeandaway," the actor said in an Instagram post.





"It's been nothing but an absolute privilege to work with everyone involved."





"Can't wait for you all to see the story of 'Mali Hudson', big thank you to everyone who has continued to support me."





According to Seven News, the producers of Home and Away worked with "an Aboriginal script consultant", "who helped with the conception and storylines of his character."





Shilling teased that his character might be a surfer, as he was pictured with a surfboard during the official announcement.





The Aboriginal design of the surfboard belongs to that of Brentyn Lugnan, a Gumbaynggirr artist.



A multi-talented star

Shilling is a musician, who writes and records his own songs. Credit: Supplied: Triple J Unearthed A skilled performer — Shilling has taken on a lot of creative roles.





As a theatre actor, he was a part of the cast for Black Cockatoo , which tells the story of Australia's first international cricketing team during the 1860s.





He also performed in 'The Man With The Iron Neck', a play about "finding hope and embracing life after trauma" and delves into the issue of suicide amongst young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people.





As a dancer, he joined the Bangarra Dance Theatre in 2015.



