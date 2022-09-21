Coaches take leave following 'harrowing' allegations of First Nations AFL players' treatment

Warning: this article discusses themes that may be distressing to some readers.





Former Hawthorn coaches Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan positions with their new clubs have both been affected following revelations of 'disturbing' treatment of First Nations players during their tenure at former club Hawthorn.





Clarkson, who was due to take up a new position with North Melbourne in November, will delay his start date, while Fagan has taken a 'leave of absence' from his current position with the Brisbane Lions.





An independent review commissioned by Hawthorn has found that significant figures within the club allegedly made extreme demands of First Nations players, an ABC investigation has revealed.





The investigation found that players had been pressured to change SIM cards in their phones so their families could not contact them, were counselled to leave relationships, and in one instance, encouraged to have an abortion.





Clarkson was head coach with Hawthorn from 2005 to 2021, encompassing the period when the incidents allegedly took place. Fagan was an assistant coach and general manager from 2008 to 2016.



Former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has delayed starting a lucrative new position with North Melbourne AFL club. Source: AAP As the fallout from the claims continues to gather momentum, and with an AFL-commissioned investigation already being organised, North Melbourne released a statement regarding Clarkson's position.





"The North Melbourne Football Club is aware of serious historical allegations made against individuals who worked at the Hawthorn Football Club, including incoming North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson.





"The matters raised are now with the AFL's Integrity Unit and Alastair welcomes the opportunity to co-operate with any investigation relating to the claims.





Clarkson himself also released a statement, saying he was "shocked" by the allegations.





"I was not interviewed by the authors of the report commissioned by the Club, and nor have I been provided with a copy of the report," he said.





"I was not afforded any due process and I refute any allegation of wrongdoing or misconduct and look forward to the opportunity to be heard as part of the AFL external investigation."





Fagan's club the Brisbane Lions said he also was "not consulted" during the review and he welcomes the investigation.





"The Brisbane Lions and Chris have mutually agreed that he will take a leave of absence from the Club so he can fully cooperate."



Hawthorn CEO, Vice President 'surprised' by report

The Hawthorn club said the allegations were 'disturbing'.





"Earlier this year the Hawthorn Football Club engaged external First Nations consultants to liaise with current and former First Nations players and staff to learn more about their experience at the club," it said.





"Upon learning of these allegations, the club immediately engaged AFL Integrity as is appropriate.





"The club will continue to provide support to those who have participated in this process, and their wellbeing remains our priority."





Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Justin Reeves and Peter Nankivell, the CEO and Vice President of Hawthorn Club respectively, both denied any knowledge or suspicions of the allegations before they had read the report.





"I had absolutely zero [idea]" Mr Reeves told reporters.





"This process was initiated by the club and it was to speak purely to our First Nations past players and staff. We had no idea of what was to come out of those conversations.





Asked whether he thought the club had a culture problem, Mr Reeves answered that he thought "Australia has a culture problem historically", but that the club's current programs were sufficient.





"I met with one of our current players this morning. We had a really open and frank conversation, and he feels culturally safe," Reeves said.





"But we will continue to challenge that and we will continue to... strengthen those programs."



AFL to establish independent panel to investigate claims

The AFL also released a statement saying the allegations are being taken "extremely seriously".





"The experiences outlined in the [Hawthorn review] are extremely serious and require further and full examination.





"The AFL is finalising a process to investigate the allegations and has sought further details of those who shared their experiences in order to progress its investigation."





The statement in full can be read here .





AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan fronted media Wednesday morning to address the allegations.





He said an independent panel of four would be put together to assess the claims, in a departure from the AFL's usual process of assessing claims internally with their Integrity department.





"These are harrowing stories... it's hard to find more serious allegations," he told reporters.





"I think we need to get to... the bottom of this. We need the findings of the panel, and then the commission will make a decision.





"We have a series of allegations and... [it] is appropriate and fair that the accused have the right forum to respond. I think that has to be accepted and understood."



Driven by success

Hawthorn had 20 First Nations players during the period flagged in the review.





Three of those players spoke to the ABC on condition of anonymity about their experiences.





The extreme demands caused grief not only to the players but their families as well, who said the experience of being bullied into disconnecting from relatives and partners amounted to multi-generational trauma.





The report found that these requirements were all driven by a need for success on the field.





Indeed, the allegations stem from a time when Hawthorn was experiencing historic success, including their back to back premiership wins in 2013, 2014 and 2015.





Noted coach Alistair Clarkson was at the helm during that period, and his name, along with that of assistant Chris Fagan, has been named in the report.





Clarkson recently signed a lucrative five-year deal with North Melbourne.





Club president Jeff Kennett has not made comment on the incident, but directed news agencies to the club's statement .





Suicide support has been offered to players who engaged in the report, in acknowledgement of the trauma of reliving their experiences during the process.



Fallout begins

The review, as reported by the ABC's investigation, has already been compared to Collingwood's notorious 'Do Better' review from 2021, which saw damning revelations spark a dramatic shake up at the club, including the resignation of president Eddie McGuire.





Now the investigation into Hawthorn may see a similar result, with outrage spreading like wildfire on Wednesday morning following the revelations.





"Reports of racism, harm and discrimination experienced by Indigenous players & their families at Hawthorn FC are harrowing," said Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.





"My thoughts today are with the players & their families who were allegedly subjected to horrific treatment.





"Aboriginal kids grow up dreaming of playing footy. For many just being drafted to a club is the highlight of their career, the culmination of years of hard work. They deserve so much better."





Victorian Greens senator Lidia Thorpe demanded code-wide action by clubs to combat the issue of racism.





"I’m calling on all AFL clubs to review their approaches to stamping out racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination," she posted to Twitter.





"We need to clean up our codes and set an example for our future and make it a safer space for all to participate."





Victorian Aboriginal Legal Services CEO Nerita Wright drew attention to the many high-profile instances of racism within sport over the last ten years, including Adam Goodes' vilification, the Collingwood 'Do Better' report, and Eddie Betts' experiences with the Adelaide Crows.





"Every time our people feel the same pain as our players. Every time that pain is compounded by the failure of the AFL and clubs to respond properly.





"The AFL needs to excise racism from the game, or it will no longer be our game."





Indigenous affairs editor with ABC news Birdget Brennan called the allegations "grave and traumatising".





"This is the most distressing story I think I've ever read," she wrote on Twitter.





Sports reporter Tony Armstrong said the allegations were "very, very concerning", and situated them within a much broader social context.





"It's been a tough period... We've had ten days of wall-to-wall coverage of the Queen.





"To First Nations people she was the ultimate symbol of colonisation, and we know what came with that."





Armstrong went on to mention the banning of spithoods, the Kumanjayi Walker coronial inquest and the more than 500 deaths in custody since the Royal Commission into that matter.





"I want to send my love to all First Nations people out there reading [the Hawthorn allegations]."





Others were less surprised, pointing to historical displays of discrimination by the club.





"You mean there's racism at @HawthornFC?!" tweeted rapper Briggs.





"The same club that had a white only recruitment up until the early 2000's?!"



