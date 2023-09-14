Politics

Latest

'Betrayal': Burney condemns Price's colonisation claims

In a National Press Club address, Senator Price said colonisation had "no ongoing negative impacts" on First Nations people.

QUESTION TIME

The Minister for Indigenous Australians said Price's recent comments were "completely offensive". Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Linda Burney has condemned Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's recent comments on the impacts of colonisation.

In an address
at the National Press Club, Senator Price said colonisation had "positive impacts" and claimed there were no "ongoing negative impacts" of colonisation on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
READ MORE

Jacinta Price likens Indigenous and Irish-Australian trauma, David Littleproud applauds

"There is no ongoing negative impacts of colonisation ... A positive impact? Absolutely. I mean, now we've got running water," she said.

"We've got readily available food ... if we keep telling Aboriginal people that they are victims, we are effectively removing their agency and then giving them the expectation that someone else is responsible for their lives.

"That is the worst possible thing you can do to any human being, to tell them that they are a victim without agency. And that is what I refuse to do."

Opposition leader, Peter Dutton backed Ms Price's comments on Nine's Today on Friday, saying she was "brave".

He said Burney had a "capital city view" as opposed to Ms Price who grew up in Alice Springs.

"I'd start listening to people like Senator Price so that we can get practical support and assistance to Indigenous people on the ground.
READ MORE

Prestigious law school rocked by allegations of institutional racism

'Completely offensive'

Not long after Price's speech Minister Burney hit back.

"That is completely offensive," she said.

"A statement like that denies what has been recognised academically, scientifically, medically.

"It denies the experience of so many First Nations families."

Burney said to deny the negatigve impacts of colonisation and frame them as positive, was a "betrayal" of people directly affected by policies introduced post-colonisation, such as the Stolen Generations.

"We only have to look at the Stolen Generations and the impacts that has had down the generations," she said.

"There are people from the Stolen Generations that are still alive that can tell you about what it means and I think it is a betrayal of those people."

The Minister offered her solidarity to those who may have been hurt by Price's comments.

"Your experience is real, your experience is believed and it is, particularly the Stolen Generations, one of the most shameful chapters in Australia’s history."
READ MORE

Here are the four areas Linda Burney wants the Voice to focus on

Share
2 min read
Published 15 September 2023 8:30am
Updated 15 September 2023 8:54am
By Madison Howarth, Emma Kellaway
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

INDIGENOUS MATERNITY CARE ANNIVERSARY

This birthing program is First Nations led. It's helping mums and bubs thrive

Health and Wellbeing

QUESTION TIME

'Betrayal': Burney condemns Price's colonisation claims

Politics

DONT KNOW VOTE NO CAMPAIGN_WEB HEADER v2.jpg

If you don't know about the Voice, find out. We'll be voting soon.

Politics

Barrington_stills_alexjpike-31.jpg

After 50 years, this patch of Worimi Country was healed by fire

Country

CHRIS MINNS COMMUNITY BATTERY VISIT

Chris Minns is open to funding investigation into possible graves at Kinchela Boys Home

Justice

Unimleb WEB HEADER.jpg

Prestigious law school rocked by allegations of institutional racism

Racism

LIDIA THORPE PRESS CLUB

Lidia Thorpe is calling for the referendum to be scrapped

Politics

Tate Modern, Richard Bell, Aboriginal Embassy, 2023 © Tate (Jordan Anderson) (4).jpg

'In the heart of the beast': Richard Bell is honouring activists with a tent embassy in London

Arts