Traditional Owners suspected they wouldn't benefit from fracking. A secret govt report has confirmed it

Samuel Janama Sandy has long taken issue with mining.





Not only does the Djingili Elder and Native Title holder lament the impact the industry has on his traditional lands; he also questions the supposed benefits to Indigenous communities that fossil fuel companies often use to promote their projects.





"The NT government, the gas companies and the Northern Land Council get the big share and our communities are left without jobs or support to grow stronger," he said.





"We are getting a peanut, while the white man is packing up his pocket with cash. We should own land, buy businesses, but we got nothing."



With the release of a hidden government report, his suspicions have proven correct.





Written by the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA), the report revealed the scarce economic benefit of fracking for Beetaloo Basin Traditional Owners.





Never released by the Morrison government, the report was obtained by the Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation under Freedom of Information laws and released publicly on Tuesday.





The findings of the report contradict claims by the gas industry that jobs and economic benefits from fracking will flow to communities.



'We won’t be able to go out on Country'

Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation Deputy Chair, Samuel Sandy looking over map of fracking. Source: Supplied / Original Power Mr Sandy, who is Deputy Chairman of Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation, Samuel Janama Sandy, lives in a housing commission flat in Katherine and doesn't have access to a car.





The report's findings aren't news to him, having no personal evidence of the benefits "they say will come from fracking".





He says community want sustainable jobs that will preserve their lands for future generations.





"Our people want jobs on Country, but not jobs that involve drilling into our Country," he said.





“We don’t want fracking, at any cost. The gas should be kept in the ground.





"Everything will be changed if they start production pretty soon like they say. We won’t be able to go out on Country with our children and grandchildren. It will all be damaged."



Limited prospects that improve outcomes for mob

The report forecasts that it may be difficult for local Indigenous people to get employment or economic benefits from the Beetaloo development.





It found benefits to Traditional Owner groups would be "mixed".





“Traditional Owners and native title holders are at a disadvantage to the companies with which they are negotiating”, the report found.





The report also identified that there is a risk that companies in the Beetaloo sub-basin will not commit to principles of corporate social responsibility in relation to Aboriginal people.



Santos gas well, flaring, Tanumbirini Cattle Station, 25 May 2022. Source: Supplied / Original Power It also concluded that the legislative framework operating in the Beetaloo sub-basin does not favour Aboriginal interests.





It found there has been inadequate information sharing with the community about resource development in culturally appropriate ways. For example, no translating or interpreting to ensure Aboriginal people are being properly communicated with and told all the facts.





The report quoted a 2021 Senate Inquiry that found the economic case for gas exploration in the Beetaloo sub-basin appears to be based on overly optimistic assumptions and unrealistic modelling.





The report predicted few Indigenous people would be able to get gas industry jobs.





"Even if resource development does bring economic development and jobs to the sub-basin, this may not significantly benefit local Aboriginal people and communities, as available jobs may not match the locals skill base," it reads.



History of fracking in the Beetaloo Basin

Traditional Owners from the Beetaloo Basin and beyond worry fracking will damage water sources, including Bitter Springs which are in the Roper River catchment, fed by groundwater from the Daly Basin, northern Wiso Basin and the northern Georgina Basin. Source: Supplied / Original Power The NT Government predicts that over 6,000 wells could be drilled in the Beetaloo if the fracking industry progresses.





First Nations communities have raised serious concerns about the severe threat of fracking in the Beetaloo to Country, cultural values and landscapes, and water sources, and the lack of free, prior and informed consent processes.





Despite the land being held by Traditional Owners under native title, Traditional Owners have had limited capacity to say no to developments.





The report found that “the Northern Territory Native Title Act does not require informed consent or provide native title holders with a power of veto over resource development.”





It appears none of the report’s recommendations have been acted upon at a Federal or Territory level.



