Justice

Coroner finds police did 'everything possible' at inquest into the death of Brandon Clark

Mr Clark drowned after he entered dangerous waters in the early hours of the morning while being chased by police.

Police accounts stated Mr Clark did not appear to struggle at first, despite his phobia of water and the dangerous conditions. Source: AAP / Darren Pateman

After a four-day inquest into the death of Indigenous man Brandon Clark, a coroner has found police did ‘everything possible’ to save his life.

Mr Clark drowned in the early hours of January 22 last year after entering the Manning River at Taree on the NSW mid-north coast while being chased by police officers.

The 23-year-old fled from a car which had been pulled over during a vehicle stop after officers discovered an alleged breach of bail.
The inquest, which began on Tuesday, heard Mr Clark had a phobia of water and had never taken swimming lessons.

Although, according to police accounts, he initially appeared not to have trouble in the water, he was swept downstream and his body was later found.

A toxicology report found he was affected by illicit substances at the time.

"Brandon did not like water or swimming. The fact that he entered the water at all is evidence of the state of mind he was in while trying to evade police," said coroner Erin Kennedy at Lidcombe Coroners Court on Friday.

Ms Kennedy found the police did all they could to rescue Mr Clark's life with two officers entering the swirling river waters to retrieve him in the dark about 2.30am.
One of these, a probationary constable, got into the river fully clothed with her boots on for the rescue.

"Hopefully it was a comfort to his family to know at that point everything possible was done to try and save Brandon," Ms Kennedy said.

The coroner recommended the Manning Great Lakes Police District look into whether they need to upgrade their water rescue equipment and implement any more policies and training around water safety.

She acknowledged that this was a "very sad day" for Mr Clark's family, who were watching by video link from Taree.

"It's the hardest day for you because for you this is no end, it continues," she told them.

She commended Mr Clark's family for fully participating in the inquest, doing a Welcome to Country at the Taree courthouse and thanking certain police officers for their assistance after they had given evidence.

"I hope this was some very small opportunity to heal even if it was just in a very small way and I extend my deepest sympathies for the loss of Brandon," she said.
With additional reporting from AAP
Published 16 June 2023 4:28pm
Updated 16 June 2023 4:49pm
By Madison Howarth
Source: NITV / AAP

