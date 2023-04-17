Trailblazing Adnyamathanha cricketer Faith Thomas dies aged 90

Years before Cathy Freeman lit the Olympic torch, or Ash Barty became a Wimbledon Champion, there was Faith Thomas (nee Coulthard).





In 1958, Thomas opened the bowling for the nation in the Melbourne Test of the Ashes series against England.



She made history that day, becoming the first Aboriginal woman to represent Australia on the cricket pitch.





On that day the Adnyamathanha woman also became the first Aboriginal woman picked for any national sporting team.





Thomas passed away on Saturday, aged 90.



The first Indigenous woman to play Test Cricket for Australia, Faith Thomas has passed away. Credit: Darrian Traynor - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Imag Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley acknowledged the "wonderful and groundbreaking" contribution Thomas made - saying it was a "very sad day".





“As the first Aboriginal woman to represent Australia in Test cricket, Faith was an inspiration to those who have followed and she leaves an indelible mark on the game," he said.





“Faith’s work in the community in many roles including as a nurse and midwife was also immense, and the care and compassion she displayed for the many people she helped was truly remarkable."



A life well lived

A survivor of the Stolen Generation, Thomas was born at South Australia's Nepabunna Aboriginal Mission in 1933 but was taken to Colebrook Aboriginal Children's Mission.





It was on the mission she first tried her hand at cricket, throwing stones and discarded pieces of wood - refining her bowling skills.





It's noted that Thomas regularly joked that her speed was a result of her "chucking stones at Galahs" during her childhood.



Thomas had a passion for health and helping others, which transpired in her decision to study nursing.





In 1954, she graduated from the Royal Adelaide Hospital and become one of the first six Aboriginal female nurses in South Australia.





She graduated alongside Lowitja O'Donoghue, both grew up at Colebrook.





All of the six had also become the state's first Aboriginal public servants.





She then trained as a midwife and spent much of the 1960s and 70s working in regional and remote Aboriginal communities across her home state.





It was at work when Aunty Faith began her journey to professional cricket. After a colleague said they'd missed training, she realised there was an opportunity for women to play cricket professionally.



Megan Schutt of the Strikers poses with Faith Thomas during the Women's Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Perth Scorchers at Traeger Park on January 13, 2018 in Alice Springs, Australia. Credit: Jason McCawley/Getty Images The following weekend she went along, three club games later Aunty Faith was representing South Australia.





A year later, she played the Test cricket match where she made history.





Thomas was then selected to tour England and New Zealand. But, chose her career over the trip.





Like most female cricketers of her generation, Thomas was presented with her baggy green cap years later.



