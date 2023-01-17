Devastating floods have left Gwenda stranded 500km from home. It could take seven weeks to get back

Gwenda Cox is stranded 500km from home.





Ms Cox left her home in Yiyili community before Christmas, but now because of unprecedented flooding, she's sleeping on the streets of Broome.





"I came here for Christmas, then I got stranded in the flood," she told NITV.





"I wanted to go back home to Yiyili but as soon as this flood started I couldn't get accommodation, or get anywhere."



Glenda Cox and her loved ones have been sleeping on the streets of Broome, unable to get any accommodation while they wait for the chance to get home. Ms Cox has no family in Broome and because she wasn't evacuated, there's no chance of a safe place to stay.





"[Evacuees] all got accommodation, while we are living in the street like we are homeless," she said.





"It's not fair, we want to get the same treatment as well. [But] nothing is happening."



Ms Cox said she and her loved ones have been told it could be up to seven weeks before they can go home.





"We want to go home where we got a house, but they're telling us we can't go back."



Roads remain closed, with many damaged beyond repair. Flood refugees who are stranded in Broome still have no idea when they'll be able to get home. Credit: AAP Image

The bridge back

The WA government have announced that recovery will take longer than expected.





Emergency Service Minister Stephen Dawson toured flood-affected areas on Tuesday, telling press the damage was "worse than expected".





Currently, the control centre in Broome is coordinating supply, drops, clean-up efforts and destruction assessments.





They estimate at least 35 homes have been completely destroyed.



Roneill Skeen owns a home in the Fitzroy Valley, but his family have never lived in it – and they might never.





Mr Skeen was at work when the flood waters hit, his partner called him about the flood waters.





“I was a bit stressed,” he said.





The pair decided to pack their bags and head to Broome with their two young children.





Now, they’re worried they won’t get home.





“[It’s a] bit complicated because we got the car here,” he said.





“I know my work would fly me and my family home but if we get home we don’t have a car.”



Roneill Skeen and his family have buckled down in Broome, waiting for the day they're told they can finally head home. Credit: NITV For the family, a car is essential. They can’t go home without one.





It wasn’t until Mr Skeen logged onto Facebook did he realise his family would be staying in Broome longer than expected.





“I saw a few photos on Facebook, the old bridge is completely gone – there’s nothing there,” he said.





“Nature just made it back to what it was, there was solid concrete there – now there’s nothing there.





He believes the bridge won’t be fixed until the dry season.



A photograph of Fitzroy Bridge completely submerged in floodwaters. Credit: Facebook/Fitzroy Crossing Notice Board Mr Skeen said evacuees have been heading to the control centre to apply for permission to return home.





But many are still waiting for the call.





“They want to go home, they were evacuating people because there was flooding but now the water is settled so, they want to go home now,” he said.



Enormous on-ground efforts

While evacuees are flocking to Broome, local services are doing everything they can to support those displaced in the devastation.





The Kimberley Men's Outreach Service is providing warm meals, fruit and vegetables, and a place for a cup of tea and yarn to those in need.





"It's part of what we do - as a men's outreach centre, this is what we do," Tj Worrigal said.





"It's our bread and butter to help vulnerable people."



Tj Worrigal from the Men's Outreach Service in Broome. Credit: NITV Mr Worrigal said that those at the centre are worried about what's next, and what they'll eventually go home to.





The Kimberley Land Council, based in Broome, has also been supporting those in need.





They've been assisting flood relief coordination, working with community and government agencies.



KLC Chairman Anthony Watson said they were working to make sure no one gets "lost within the system".





"It's a difficult time in this moment and shuffling can change things, people can get lost in the system."



Men at the Kimberley Men's Outreach Service in Broome which is one of the many services providing support for those away from home. Credit: NITV

Scammers targeting flood victims

While many are rallying support for those affected by the floods, scammers are circling.





Western Australian Commissioner for Consumer Protection Trish Blake has issued a warning for scammers attempting to steal flood relief payments from victims.





Ms Blake warned victims to be wary of fake social media accounts, unsolicited communications which offer flood relief donations and any other suspicious activity online.





"Do not trust anything that comes via social media, do not trust anything that comes via text, do not trust those unsolicited emails. Do not click on any links," he said.





“If you’re eligible for the disaster relief payment, talk to people on the ground.”

