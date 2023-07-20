Dingo involved in the K'gari jogging incident has been euthanised

A wongari (dingo) involved in an attack on a 23-year-old woman on Monday on K’gari has now been euthanised.





In a statement, the Department of Environment and Science said that euthanising a high-risk dingo is a last resort, and that the "tough decision" had been supported by Traditional Owners.





However, a spokesperson from the Butchulla community has said that the wongari's euthanasia was not uniformly supported.



"For all involved there is that connection and there were tears that were shed," they told NITV.





"We're heartbroken. Last night, our spirits were down. We asked ourselves where did we fail here.





"This does not mean we support euthanising any of our animals, especially our wongaris."



'Not normal dingo behaviour'

Traditional Owners of K'gari say they've repeatedly warned travellers not to interact with the wild dogs, but are not often listened to. Source: iStockphoto / WatsonUK/Getty Images/iStockphoto A spokesperson from the Department of Environment and Science said that they send sympathies to the young woman who was involved in the attack and that they wish her a speedy recovery.





In the statement, it was revealed that the weight of the wongari was heavier than average, which they said was an indication of the animal being fed.





"It was also clear from its behaviour that it had become habituated [to humans], either by being fed or from people interacting with it for videos and selfies.





"The animal had lost its natural wariness of people, and entering campsites or loitering around people is not normal dingo behaviour."



Under the Nature Conservation (Protected Areas Management) Regulation 2017, Nature Conservation (Wildlife Management) Regulation 2006 and the Recreation Areas Management Act 2006, it is an offence to feed or disturb dingoes.





The wongari has been responsible for recent threatening and biting incidents, including the hospitalisation of a six-year-old girl and the 23-year-old woman, and had worn a tracking collar since April.





The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and rangers are attempting to identify the other wongari involved.





"Should the other animals be identified, we will consider our management options," the statement read.

