Family of 14-year-old Indigenous boy seeks legal help over bloody arrest in Northern NSW

The family of a 14-year-old Indigenous boy who was left bloodied and needing hospital treatment after an interaction with police, said they are "traumatised" by the incident.





The teenager and another boy were arrested by officers in the New South Wales town of Coraki, as part of a police investigation into property offences.





Graphic footage posted after the arrest shows the 14-year-old sitting on the ground in handcuffs, suffering from a head wound with his face covered in blood. His family say the injuries were received during the arrest.





National Justice Project solicitor Karina Hawtrey said she has spoken with his mother.





"She has told me how traumatic it was having to watch that video and witness the injury and hear his cries," she said.



Photo of 14-year-old boy with medical staff. Source: Supplied In a statement, New South Wales Police said three teenagers had been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of “serious property offences” around Coraki, south of Lismore.





Police said they approached a group who fled on foot, with the two boys arrested a short distance away.





After receiving medical treatment, the boy was charged with trespass and suspicion of possessing stolen goods. The other young boy was also charged.



A complaint has been made by Redfern Legal to the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission - the body that investigates police conduct.





Ms Hawtrey says both the National Justice Project and Redfern Legal are pursuing the matter on behalf of the family.





"At this stage we are assisting family and looking into further legal options, including potentially compensation," she said.





"We do hear quite a bit about these incidents and concerns where police are arresting people quite violently.





"It is really important that when police are arresting people they are not using any additional force than is necessary and when things go wrong, those people are given medical treatment as soon as possible."



National Justice Project solicitor Karina Hawtrey. Credit: NITV New South Wales Police say they will conduct an internal review into the incident.





"We see a number of cases where we are concerned about police using violence against anyone when they are arresting them, particularly in the case of these young boys," Ms Hawtrey said.





"Police have certain responsibilities and duties and holding them to account and to that standard that violence in arresting people is completely inappropriate."





The 14-year-old will face a children’s court on October 28.

