Justice

Father faces court over child's murder in Far North Qld

The father of a 5-year-old boy has been charged with murder and will appear in Yarrabah Magistrates Court next month.

The outside of Cairns courthouse

A father accused of murdering his five-year-old son has had his case mentioned in court. Source: AAP

WARNING: Distressing content

A five-year-old boy likely suffered abuse over a long period before he died from his injuries in a north Queensland hospital, police say.

The boy's 24-year-old father has been charged with murder and had his matter mentioned in Cairns Magistrate Court on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody.

The child was first taken to Yarrabah Hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, August 16, before being flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

He died on Monday.

"Our message to the community would be that if you know people are suffering from domestic violence, or you are aware that there is excessive use of force being exerted on children for disciplinary purposes or otherwise, then it's incumbent upon everyone to protect that child," Detective Inspector Kevin Goan said on Wednesday.

The boy's father has also been charged with grievous bodily harm, torture, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is next due to appear in Yarrabah Magistrates Court on September 7.

If you or anyone you know needs help- 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or call Lifeline on 13 11 14

2 min read
Published 24 August 2022 at 4:56pm
Source: AAP

