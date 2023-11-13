In the Community

'Fearless' campaigner Dr Bush-Blanasi dies aged 61

The Mayili man was a tireless advocate for First Nations rights across a range of social justice issues.

Dr Bush-Blanasi in a blue shirt and spectacles holds his award in the forecourt of the Darwin Convention centre, house lights shining in the background of a Darwin night.

Dr Bush-Blanasi earlier this year.

WARNING: This story contains the name and image of an Aboriginal person who has passed, with the permission of their family.

The Top End is mourning the loss of one of their greatest champions, following the death of Mayili rights campaigner Dr Bush-Blanasi.

He was 61.

A tireless advocate, his work spanned decades and covered diverse areas of social justice for First Nations people.

In a statement, the Northern Land Council, which Dr Bush-Blanasi led as chair for four consecutive terms, said he would be "forever remembered".

"His leadership was bold and uncompromising. Never deferential, he spoke truth to power... The passion he held for Aboriginal empowerment never wavered," the statement said.

Son to a Yolngu mother and raised by a Mayili man, Dr Bush-Blanasi's dedication to the communities and Countries of the Northern Territory resulted in significant gains in the land rights movement.

In 2022, his work helped secure sea rights for Traditional Owners living along Arnhem Land's coast.

As the NLC's representative for the Katherine region, Dr Bush-Blanasi was responsible for the region's thousands of Aboriginal residents, advocating for family-centred policies and the elevation of women.

He was recognised this year as the NT's Australian of the Year for his work.
Land rights activist is NT's Aust of Year

Published 13 November 2023 1:56pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

