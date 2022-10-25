Andrew Fifita to hang up his boots after stellar 13-year career

Andrew Fifita has closed the curtain on his 13-year NRL career after the Cronulla veteran opted against going around next season at a rival club.





Fifita confirmed on Tuesday that he would not be playing on, after previously announcing he would be leaving the Sharks at the end of 2022.





The 33-year-old also confirmed in an interview with Newscorp that he would require seven surgeries to play on, after soldiering on with injuries late in his career.



It prompted the former NSW State of Origin and Kangaroos Test prop to decide against moving elsewhere, after interest was shown from both Manly and Canterbury.





The powerful forward most recently played in the NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival on the South Coast, with his Griffith Three Ways team losing to Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers.





Somewhat best remembered for his superb 2016 season, in which he scored a crucial try in the Sharks' maiden Grand Final win, Fifita was the game's most damaging forward when at his best.





He was instrumental in NSW ending their Origin drought in 2014, and he then helped lead the Pacific rugby league revolution when he defected to Tonga in 2017.





Fifita played 251 NRL games at Wests Tigers and the Sharks, while also becoming a member of Cronulla's all-time team in the 50-year celebrations in 2016.



Andrew Fifita of the Indigenous All Stars performs a war dance with his teammates before the match between the Men's Indigenous All Stars and the Men's Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images His body ultimately caught up with him, pushing aside being placed into an induced coma last season with a fractured larynx to be a solid forward for Cronulla this year.





Off-contract at the end of 2022, Fifita made the call in August to leave the club and had considered linking up with brother David in England before Tuesday's decision.





"The best thing I ever did was was come over (to Cronulla in 2012) from the Wests Tigers," Fifita said when announcing he was leaving the Sharks in August.





"It was the best move I ever made. For me personally and for my wife.





"(But) I think it's time for me to move on from the Sharks.





"As much as I'm heartbroken, I'm quite happy that I've left on good terms. And especially with the young ones coming through, it's time to depart."





At the time, Fifita said he saw himself eventually moving into an off-field role, working with players of both Indigenous and Polynesian backgrounds.

