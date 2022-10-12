First Nations artists stack the decks of ARIA nominations

Blak artists around the country will have a nervous month's wait, with today's release of the ARIA nominations setting the scene for the November awards ceremony.





First Nations talent were recognised in every category, with appearances from familiar faces alongside some first-time nominees.





One of those, to the relieved delight of her many devoted admirers, is BARKAA. The Malyangapa, Barkindji woman has made her debut on the ARIA list with two nominations, one for 'Best Hip Hop/Rap release' and another for 'Best Video'.



Taking to Instagram, the powerhouse rapper expressed her gratitude for the recognition.





"What the f**k is life right now, my head is spinning," she posted.





"Couldn’t be where I am today without all of my people backing me. Honoured to be nominated alongside all of these incredible, talented and amazing artists."





Both nominations stem from her 2021 EP and single 'Blak Matriarchy', released on Yorta Yorta rapper Briggs' Bad Apples label.





Other more familiar acts include Baker Boy , King Stingray, Budjerah, The Kid LAROI and Archie Roach , whose posthumous nomination comes in recognition of his independent release 'One Song'.





Yolŋu surf rock band King Stingray and rapper Baker Boy look certain to nab an award with four nominations each.





The awards ceremony itself will be held in Sydney on November 24, at the historic Hordern Pavillion.





It promises to be a night of festivities and talent, no doubt with some Blak excellence recognised along the way.



Full List of First Nations Nominees

Album of the Year



Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)



King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)





Best Solo Artist



Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)



Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)



The Kid LAROI – 'Thousand Miles' (Columbia/Sony Music)



Thelma Plum – Meanjin (Warner Music Australia)





Best Group



King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)





Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist



King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)





Best Pop Release



The Kid LAROI – 'Thousand Miles' (Columbia/Sony Music)



Thelma Plum – Meanjin (Warner Music Australia)





Best Hip Hop / Rap Release



Baker Boy – Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia)



Barkaa – Blak Matriarchy (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)



The Kid LAROI & Fivio Foreign – 'Tokyo to Paris' (Columbia/Sony Music)





Best Soul / R&B Release



Budjerah – Conversations (Warner Music Australia)



Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets (Cooking Vinyl Australia/The Orchard)





Best Independent Release



Archie Roach – One Song (Bloodlines/Mushroom Group)





Best Rock Album



King Stingray – King Stingray (Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)





Best Video



'Blak Matriarchy' – Barkaa, Selina Miles (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)



'Wish You Well (feat. Bernard Fanning)' – Baker Boy, Macario De Souza (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)





Best Australian Live Act



Baker Boy – Gela Tour (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)



Budjerah – The Conversations Australian Tour (Warner Music Australia)



The Kid LAROI – End Of The World Tour (Columbia/Sony Music)



Thelma Plum – The Meanjin Tour (Warner Music Australia)





Song of the Year

