Mental health advocates say the referendum debate is causing harm. This is what they want from politicians

First Nations mental health advocates have today launched the Respectful Referendum Pledge, a set of principles to encourage respectful conversation in the lead-up to the referendum.





The principles, co-developed by leading national mental health groups including; the Australian Indigenous Psychologists Association (AIPA), Indigenous Allied Health Australia (IAHA), the national peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social and emotional well-being, mental health and suicide prevention, Gayaa Dhuwi (Proud Spirit) Australia and mental health research institute, and the Black Dog Institute.





They aim to reduce social and emotional harm to First Nations people in the period prior and post-referendum.



The launch comes as First Nations advocates have warned the government the referendum would have negative impacts on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' mental health.





Early evidence has shown the racial tone of the debate has had a negative impact on the mental health of First Nations people.





Dr Clinton Schultz, Gamilaroi/Gomeroi man and Director of First Nations Partnership and Strategy at the Black Dog Institute, said the impacts are already showing.





"We are already seeing first-hand the negative impacts of the debate in our communities, in terms of increased psychological distress, increased need for support and increased use of mental health services,” he said.





“We know the tonality of the debate has a significant effect on mental health impacts. The more divisive the debate, the greater the impact; the more respectful and inclusive, the lesser the impact.”



Dr Schultz said whilst the referendum is a "much-needed conversation" the risks involved need to be acknowledged and there needs to be a proactive approach to "reduce its potential harms".





“These guidelines present a way to move forward together, and protect the social and emotional wellbeing of First Nations people, during and after the Referendum," he said.





The Respectful Referendum Pledge ask politicians for seven things.





It asks for First Nations peoples to be listened to, and the acknowledgement that there is "no one First Nations identity or perspective" and that "no First Nations person can represent all people". It asks for First Nations voices to be elevated, respecting the "nothing about us without us" principle, the creation of a safe space for First Nations advocates and an acknowledgement of the risk that comes with public advocacy.



