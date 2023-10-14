First Nations voters cast their ballot in the Voice referendum

Yes and No signage filled the streets across the nation while Australians voted in the historic Indigenous Voice referendum.





Take a look at what happened on the day.





In Redfern, the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence opened its gates to double as a polling centre and a safe space for mob to check in with each other.



There is a free BBQ, lots of yarning and cups of tea going around at the NCIE. Credit: NITV: Emma Kellaway The Minister for Indigenous Australians voted in her local electorate of Barton.



Linda Burney voted at a polling booth in Carlton South Public School, Sydney. Source: AAP / Toby Zerna Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe said today was "a sad day" for the country, as she cast her vote wearing a 'Vote No' T-shirt.



Senator Lidia Thorpe casts her vote at the voting centre at Reservoir in Melbourne. Source: AAP / Con Chronis At Waiben on Thursday Island Lead Yes Campaigner Perina Drummond had been advocating since 8am.





For her, this day has been a long time coming.





In 2015, Ms Drummond worked for Aunty Pat Anderson and has been involved in advocating for a referendum since.



L-R Yes23! lead Campaigner Perina Drummond with Joseph Passi and Jnr. Credit: Carli Willis “It’s been a long time coming for me . . . I’m really happy that it’s come to this day. I know we’ve been fighting so long and hard for this day so I’m excited to see what the outcome is. Nervous as well," she said.





The Voice would be an opportunity to build on "everything we've done in this country . . . .since 1967," said Ms Drummond.





“It's really really great seeing our mob out voting and making sure they’re making the right decisions for themselves, their mob and their family," she said.





Shenequah Mau is alongside Ms Drummond at the polling place.



L-R Shenequah Mau and Wellington Bon at the voting polls at Waiben, Thursday Island. Credit: Carli Willis She said people on Thursday Island have had an influx of information, mainly from social media, that has confused the community about their decision. But, she remains hopeful.





“I would be happy, there’s a lot of things if it’s yes," she said.





Across in Western Australia, a familiar face also cast his Yes vote.





Former Minister for Indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt told NITV a yes vote brings "hope".





“It gives us hope, aspirations and the opportunity to walk in this nation proudly with other Australians. We will be Australians collectively, but we also keep our cultural identity," he said.





"In my case Noongar, Yamatji, Wongi heritage. That doesn’t dimmish . . . it means our communities will be working together for a better future for our grandchildren."



Former Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt after voting yes. Credit: NITV Despite his hope, Mr Wyatt said he was concerned about the lack of messaging provided to remote communities.





"The messaging from what I've seen . . . is that they haven't been contacted by someone directly," he said.





While he notes the media has relayed information, it "isn't the same" as an in-person education session.





Another fellow yes voter, with child in arms, said her vote was about her children.





“It’s yes for our next generation. When I think about the yes campaign, I probably won’t see a lot of the benefits from it in my lifetime, not much of it anyway – but I voted yes for the next generation . . . for my kids," she said.





“They’re the leaders of tomorrow, they’re the ones we need to push to make sure they’re strong people, that they have equality and the same rights that everyone else has in this world."



Members of the public vote at Bellevue Hall voting centre in Midland, Perth. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright/AAP Image While some are voting for the future, others feel it's too late.





“The referendum, the government still maintains control, so it isn’t self-determination," said one no voter.





“It’s not an autonomous thing for our people.





“They need to listen to our voices on the ground, that’s $75million, if that was invested that could have done a lot for our people on the ground. Our people suffer every day, this referendum is not going to change anything.”





In Mparntwe, Alice Springs, Member for Lingiari Marion Scrymgour joins Yes campaigner Rachel Perkins at the polls.





Speaking to NITV, Ms Scrymgour said it was "fantastic" to see democracy in action.





"We have yes or we have no and at the end of the day when people walk into that booth, they have the right to cast their vote to how they see what is important to them but for what they think is important for this country," she said.





"I’m hoping that most of them will be a yes that they know that … right across the Northern Territory we’ve got to work with the Aboriginal leadership group we can’t ignore some of those issues, we need to bring people into the fold and I’m hoping Australia is big enough to embrace that."

