Football's newest rising star shines ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

As the country prepares for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to kick off this month, one young teenager is making waves on the local football scene.







Tallira Hopkins is a rising star who has been kicking goals since she started playing five years ago.





The Thanakwith, Yupungathi, Wakka Wakka and Kabi Kabi teen hasn’t looked back.





Last week, Hopkins was invited to celebrate the unveiling of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy on the Sunshine Coast on her grandmother’s Kabi Kabi country.





“It’s a special experience because not a lot of people get to have this opportunity and go through these experiences,” she told NITV.





“And being a young, up and coming First Nations football player, it’s a proud feeling.”



READ MORE Matildas hold up Aboriginal flag ahead of Olympic win over New Zealand

A meteoric rise

Hopkins was joined by former Matildas players Olivia Latimer, Kate McShea, Katrina Boyd. Credit: Bryan Crawford Hopkins picked up soccer in 2018 when she moved to Townsville.





She has since been selected for the Koalas squad, the Indigenous women's football team, and has her sights set high.





Matildas alumni, Olivia Latimer, Kate McShea and Katrina Boydand also took part in last week's ceremony, with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony to mark the occasion.





Asked if she hopes to wear the Matilda's jersey one day, Hopkins responded without hesitation: “One hundred per cent."



READ MORE The remarkable story of the only Aboriginal man to represent the Socceroos at the World Cup

Hopkins also shared her culture with the design of a NAIDOC jersey for her local club, honouring this year's theme 'For Our Elders'.





“I wanted to use a variety of different symbols and important things that you find in Indigenous art, and portray the message that we’re all one mob and ... interconnected with the land, the animals and with our culture and history,” said Hopkins.





Hopkins said she would love to see more Indigenous kids playing the game she loves so much and undoubtedly has a natural talent for.





“I’ve been able to get great opportunities and I hope I can represent for all the Indigenous players that are in small towns and don’t really get those opportunities.”





For now, she’s hoping to get tickets to support the Matildas at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be played here on home soil and in Aotearoa.





Anaiwan and Biripi striker, Kyah Simon, and Noongar goalkeeper, Lydia Williams, were both announced in the final Matildas squad for the World Cup.





Their first match will take place on Wangal land against Ireland on 20 July 2023.

