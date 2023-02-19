Fresh inquest opened into 35-year-old cold case death of Gomeroi man

The family of a Gomeroi man found dead on railway tracks outside Tamworth 35 years ago has welcomed a fresh inquest into the matter.





Mark Haines was just 17-years-old when he was discovered by a train conductor in the early hours of January 16, 1988 with only a spot of blood and a towel found under his head.





Police investigators posited that Mr Haines willingly or accidentally ended up on the railway, but his family have always maintained their belief there was foul play.



Don Craigie is Mr Haines uncle, and has called for another inquest into his nephew's death every January 16 for 35 years, since a 1989 inquest returned an open finding.





"We have always said that the evidence does not support the police theories," he told NITV News.





"Although I cannot say we are overjoyed [by the fresh inquest], we are relieved."





The NSW Crown Solicitor's Office last week wrote to the family's lawyers to confirm a new inquest would be held.





When asked what he and the family are hoping for from the new investigation, Mr Craigie said it was a matter of closure.





"Answers," he said.





"We're looking for answers. We've waited for 35 years."



'A lovely boy'

Uncle Don Craigie believes he is getting close to finding the final piece of the puzzle to solve the heartbreaking mystery of his nephew Mark Haines' death. Credit: Karen Michelmore, NITV Uncle Don was living in Moree, 250 kilometres away, when the body of his 17-year-old nephew whom he describes as like "a special son" was found on a lonely stretch of railway on the outskirts of town.





On his annual pilgrimage to Tamworth Police Station last month, he reiterated his criticism of the police investigation.





"As I said way back at that time, if our boy was not Aboriginal we believe that every attempt would have been made to unearth what has happened to him," he told reporters outside the station.





"Subsequently there's been other murders in this township and the police were all over them, they resolved them."



The family is being represented by the National Justice Project.





Uncle Don has strong words for the police, who he says failed to properly investigate the case from the outset.





"I am very disappointed in the way the investigation... started out and how it was performed," he said.





The unanswered questions have continued to haunt him. But he remains hopeful it is just a matter of time until the truth emerges.





"There only seems to be one piece of this puzzle that's missing," he said.





"That will tie everything and everyone together.





"I believe we are getting very close to that piece of that puzzle."



