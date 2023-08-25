Environment

Funding boost set to improve renewable energy access in remote communities

$75 million dollars has been allocated to develop 'microgrids' to assist remote and regional communities to access renewable energy options.

RESIDENTIAL SOLAR ENERGY STOCK

The projects will be developed in consultation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Indigenous communities are being urged to get their share of $75 million dollars to develop "microgrids" to help end Australia's dependence on costly diesel in remote and regional areas.

Microgrids are standalone energy systems, often comprising solar panels and batteries, that can operate in areas far from the so-called national electricity grid.

Applications will open on Friday, with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) program set to run until December 2025 or until the funds are allocated.
First Nations people want clean energy say

CEO Darren Miller said the program would help Indigenous communities access renewable energy and build on ARENA's work in microgrids.

"It's vital we make sure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living in remote communities are able to participate in the electricity transition and share in the benefits," he said.

Mr Miller said those relying on fossil fuels such as diesel have unique challenges in transitioning to renewables that this new funding would help overcome.

The funding follows amendments to the national agreement for Closing the Gap to include new standards for the provision of essential services including electricity.

The projects will be developed in consultation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups, First Nations renewable energy experts and state and territory governments.

It makes up the bulk of a $125-million-dollar regional microgrids measure announced in the federal budget.
These men took the govt to court for failing to address climate change. They've just found another ally

2 min read
Published 25 August 2023 2:57pm
Source: AAP

