Ash Gardner hits jackpot with record payday in Women's Premier League auction

Ashleigh Gardner has attracted the joint second-highest bid of $558,000 at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction.





The subject of a fierce three-team bidding war, Gardner was bought by the Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants, the last of the three franchises to express their interest in the 25-year-old during the auction on Monday afternoon.





The new tournament will last 23 days, from March 4-26.





With Rachael Haynes, who was recently recruited as the Giants head coach, present at the auction table at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the imprint of the former Australia captain on the side picking Gardner was unmistakable.



Murawari woman Ashleigh Gardner is described as an "all-rounder" on the pitch. Source: Supplied Gardner, for her part, watched the auction live on her phone alongside Australia team-mates Megan Schutt and Kim Garth from the sidelines of her team's afternoon training at St George's Park in Gqeberha in South Africa.





"Ashleigh's such a great all-rounder," Australia head coach Shelley Nietschke said after the team's practice session.





"She delivers in three skills. She's been really important for us over the last 12 months to two years, and even beyond that.





"But I think what we're finding in recent times is she's really coming into her game and maturing as a cricketer. So she plays a key role for us.





"It was fantastic to see her perform with the ball and her career-best figures against New Zealand. I'm looking forward to seeing what the tournament (WPL) brings for her."



Gardner, who returned her career-best figures in T20Is (5 for 12) in Australia's opening fixture at the T20 World Cup against New Zealand, had a reserve price of $87,000.





She was the fifth player from the seven-member Set 1 to go under the hammer after India's Smriti Mandhana, the first and most expensive player to be sold on the day at $593,000, and Harmanpreet Kaur, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and the unsold Hayley Matthews.





England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt was snapped up at the same price as Gardner by Mumbai.

