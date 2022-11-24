GQ's Model of the Year had an inspiring message for 'all Aboriginal boys and men'

It's a face that's hard to miss these days: Nathan McGuire has had a busy year using his natural gifts to model for the country's top brands.





But the cache he's raised has been put to good use, using his rising profile to call attention to First Nations matters such as ongoing racism and the presence of mob in the fashion industry.





His hard work as both a model and activist paid off last night with his win at the GQ Men of the Year Awards as 'Model of the Year'.



McGuire's acceptance speech was true to form, dedicated to 'all Aboriginal men and boys'.





"You need to know you come from greatness, you are beautiful, you have value, you deserve to be safe wherever you are and that you can prove to a whole lot of people what an Aboriginal boy can do.”





McGuire cut a dashing figure at the event in typically suave style, wearing a Hugo Boss suit to perfection at the Crown Sydney event in Barangaroo.



The night saw a well-dressed coterie of models, entrepreneurs and public figures come together for the glamorous event.





Also recognised, in the 'Fashion Force' category, was the powerhouse First Nations Fashion and Design , whose tireless work supporting Indigenous people in the industry has garnered them rightful praise.





In the wake of their groundbreaking work establishing the First Nations event at Australian Fashion Week , the company was lauded for 'paving the way for a new kind of Australian fashion universe.'

