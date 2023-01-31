Politics

Half of all kids in out-of-home care are Indigenous. New govt plans aim to change that

The plans were developed in collaboration with peak First Nations bodies and have specific provisions designed to reduce the number of Indigenous kids in out of home care.

Indigenous child

Peak bodies involved in the plans' development say keeping kids at home and connected to culture will have enormous benefits. Source: Getty / Getty Images

The federal government has released a new plan to bring down the rates of children in out of home care, with specific provisions for First Nations children.

The plans, 'Safe and Supported', agree to a national approach to boosting the workforce in the sector and improving targeted supports for children.

There will also be more investment into First Nations communities to aid with family support services and child protection.
READ MORE

Aboriginal boy in NSW care revealed to be living alone in flat for almost a year

The plans were developed in collaboration with First Nations organisations, including the peak national body SNAICC.

SNAICC CEO Catherine Liddle said Safe and Supported marked a significant milestone under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.

“The reforms laid out in the Action Plans will put authority back into the hands of Aboriginal organisations and families, recognising we have the expertise and the solutions to deliver real and effective change so our children and families can thrive."

Ms Liddle pointed to the recent news from Mparntwe Alice Springs as reason to support the changes.

“What we are seeing there is the culmination of many years of failed policy, where decisions have been taken for us, but without us.

"This cannot continue."
READ MORE

Uncle William Tilmouth has seen years of alcohol reform in Alice Springs. He's certain it isn't the solution

Outcomes worse for kids out of home

Children entering out of home care are less likely to receive an education and be employed and more likely to be exposed to the criminal justice system.

Ms Liddle said the plans were no quick fix, but that they provided the systemic change needed in childcare systems.

“There will be less children having contact with the justice system, we will reduce the unacceptable numbers of our children going into out-of-home care and losing contact with kin and culture, and our children and families will be supported to thrive.”
READ MORE

Response to Family is Culture review 'inadequate', says peak body

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the plans will help make the child protection system better.

"What this has done is taken the voices of families, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders that work in this area, and what it has embedded is some key actions to try and change the trajectory," she told ABC radio.

"One of those aims is reducing the number of children in out of home care through a focus on prevention and early intervention."

Ms Rishworth said the plan would also ensure the interests of the child were at the centre of decision making if they needed to enter out of home care.

The minister acknowledged that change wouldn't come overnight but the plans sent a clear message that change was needed.
Share
3 min read
Published 31 January 2023 at 12:42pm
By Dan Butler
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Veronica Nelson's death was 'cruel and inhumane'. Now the laws that jailed her are under the microscope

Death in Custody

These Wiradyuri Elders are celebrating the return of artefacts taken from Country over a century ago

Country

Twins who embarked on epic journey by camel make their state rugby league debut

Achievement

'It ruined me': Mother reveals her pain as coroner finds Veronica Nelson's death preventable

Death in Custody

Hip hop artist JK-47 talks about vulnerability's power to heal intergenerational trauma

Entertainment

COMMENT: We are more than the wounds that have perpetuated our shared history

Justice

What's the must-see documentary Narelda Jacobs wants you to watch this month?

What's On

Here's the Invasion and Survival Day marches and events happening near you this year

Justice