Half of all kids in out-of-home care are Indigenous. New govt plans aim to change that

The federal government has released a new plan to bring down the rates of children in out of home care, with specific provisions for First Nations children.





The plans, 'Safe and Supported', agree to a national approach to boosting the workforce in the sector and improving targeted supports for children.





There will also be more investment into First Nations communities to aid with family support services and child protection.



READ MORE Aboriginal boy in NSW care revealed to be living alone in flat for almost a year

The plans were developed in collaboration with First Nations organisations, including the peak national body SNAICC.





SNAICC CEO Catherine Liddle said Safe and Supported marked a significant milestone under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.





“The reforms laid out in the Action Plans will put authority back into the hands of Aboriginal organisations and families, recognising we have the expertise and the solutions to deliver real and effective change so our children and families can thrive."





Ms Liddle pointed to the recent news from Mparntwe Alice Springs as reason to support the changes.





“What we are seeing there is the culmination of many years of failed policy, where decisions have been taken for us, but without us.





"This cannot continue."



Outcomes worse for kids out of home

Children entering out of home care are less likely to receive an education and be employed and more likely to be exposed to the criminal justice system.





Ms Liddle said the plans were no quick fix, but that they provided the systemic change needed in childcare systems.





“There will be less children having contact with the justice system, we will reduce the unacceptable numbers of our children going into out-of-home care and losing contact with kin and culture, and our children and families will be supported to thrive.”



READ MORE Response to Family is Culture review 'inadequate', says peak body

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the plans will help make the child protection system better.





"What this has done is taken the voices of families, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders that work in this area, and what it has embedded is some key actions to try and change the trajectory," she told ABC radio.





"One of those aims is reducing the number of children in out of home care through a focus on prevention and early intervention."





Ms Rishworth said the plan would also ensure the interests of the child were at the centre of decision making if they needed to enter out of home care.



