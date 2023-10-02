Rugby League

Latest

Koori Knockout: WAC crowned champions after fierce Grand Final battle

Here are all the deadly teams that beat the heat and took home Grand Final wins this year.

Walgett take home the KKO Grandfinal win

Walgett proved just too good in the final game of the KKO. Credit: NITV: Alexis Moran

It was a weekend of culture, community, sweat and mad footy at the 2023 Koori Knockout.

Check out the full list of winners in the juniors, women's and men's tournaments.

U13 Boys

Mindaribba Warriors- 30
La Perouse Panthers- 0
MicrosoftTeams-image (7).png
Two Minda boys celebrate their win.

U15 Girls

Newcastle Yowies- 20
Bundjalung Connections- 0
yowies.png
Yowies U15s women's team posing up after their win. Credit: NITV: Alexis Moran

U15 Boys

Mindaribba Warriors- 18
Campbelltown Ghosts- 16
MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png
The U15s boys Minda team also took home the win.

U17 Girls

Northern United Dirawongs- 20
Minda Sisters- 4
MicrosoftTeams-image (13).png
Northern United Dirawongs took the win in the U17s girls Grand Final.

U17 Boys

La Perouse Panthers- 12
Bundjalung Baygal Warriors- 6
MicrosoftTeams-image (12).png
Panthers pose after their win.

Women

Newcastle Yowies- 13
Redfern All Blacks- 12
MicrosoftTeams-image (14).png
Yowies celebrate their win after a close game against RAB.
MicrosoftTeams-image (15).png
Yowies and RAB after their close game.

Men

Walgett Aboriginal Connection- 22
Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers- 12
MicrosoftTeams-image (21).png
Lots of emotion as Walgett Aboriginal Connection win the 2023 KKO.
1 min read
Published 2 October 2023 7:06pm
By Bronte Charles
Source: NITV

