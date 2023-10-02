Koori Knockout: WAC crowned champions after fierce Grand Final battle

It was a weekend of culture, community, sweat and mad footy at the 2023 Koori Knockout.
Check out the full list of winners in the juniors, women's and men's tournaments.
U13 Boys
Mindaribba Warriors- 30
La Perouse Panthers- 0
Two Minda boys celebrate their win.
U15 Girls
Newcastle Yowies- 20
Bundjalung Connections- 0
Yowies U15s women's team posing up after their win. Credit: NITV: Alexis Moran
U15 Boys
Mindaribba Warriors- 18
Campbelltown Ghosts- 16
The U15s boys Minda team also took home the win.
U17 Girls
Northern United Dirawongs- 20
Minda Sisters- 4
Northern United Dirawongs took the win in the U17s girls Grand Final.
U17 Boys
La Perouse Panthers- 12
Bundjalung Baygal Warriors- 6
Panthers pose after their win.
Women
Newcastle Yowies- 13
Redfern All Blacks- 12
Yowies celebrate their win after a close game against RAB.
Yowies and RAB after their close game.
Men
Walgett Aboriginal Connection- 22
Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers- 12
Lots of emotion as Walgett Aboriginal Connection win the 2023 KKO.