Koori Knockout: WAC crowned champions after fierce Grand Final battle

It was a weekend of culture, community, sweat and mad footy at the 2023 Koori Knockout.





Check out the full list of winners in the juniors, women's and men's tournaments.



U13 Boys

Mindaribba Warriors- 30



La Perouse Panthers- 0



Two Minda boys celebrate their win.

U15 Girls

Newcastle Yowies- 20



Bundjalung Connections- 0



Yowies U15s women's team posing up after their win. Credit: NITV: Alexis Moran

U15 Boys

Mindaribba Warriors- 18



Campbelltown Ghosts- 16



The U15s boys Minda team also took home the win.

U17 Girls

Northern United Dirawongs- 20



Minda Sisters- 4



Northern United Dirawongs took the win in the U17s girls Grand Final.

U17 Boys

La Perouse Panthers- 12



Bundjalung Baygal Warriors- 6



Panthers pose after their win.

Women

Newcastle Yowies- 13



Redfern All Blacks- 12



Yowies celebrate their win after a close game against RAB. Yowies and RAB after their close game.

Men

Walgett Aboriginal Connection- 22



Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers- 12

