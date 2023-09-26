Here's the Round 1 draw for the 2023 Koori Knockout

Koori Knockout is back you mob! In case you missed the draw, here it is.



Saturday

9:00am

Kamilaroi Galamaays vs Gumbayngirr Rams



Field 2





South Taree 1 vs Bokhara Booglies



Field 4





Dubbo Pacemakers vs Next Generation Kangaroo's



Field 5





La Perouse Panthers 1 vs Riverstone Roo's



Field 6



9:50am

Bundjalung Baygal Warriors vs Castlereagh All Blacks



Field 2





Reddust Miyagan - Peakhill vs Gumal Eagles



Field 4





Newcastle All Blacks vs Dindima



Field 5





Gundungurra Goanna's vs Narwan Eagles



Field 6



10:40am

Worimi Guparrbiyn vs Blacktown Red Belly Warriors



Field 2





Narrandera Wiradjuri Warriors vs Anaiwan Ahoy Descendants



Field 4





Campbelltown Ghost vs Maitland United



Field 5





Darkinjung Waters vs Gilgandra Sand Goannas



Field 6



11:30am

Bourke Warriors vs South Coast Jarmbi United



Field 2





Toomelah Tigers vs Shane and Sheldon's Bulldogs



Field 4





Brothers United vs Waterloo Storm 1



Field 5





Tabulam Turtle Divers vs Tamworth Cows



Field 6



1:00pm

Narrungdera Wanderers vs Godfrey Swan Memorial



Field 2





WAC vs Sydney All Blacks



Field 4





SerpentSSS vs La Perouse Panthers 2



Field 5





Mungindi Grasshoppers vs Dunghutti Connections



Field 6



1:50pm

Koori Brothers United vs Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers



Field 2





Erambie All Blacks vs Baryulgil Descendants



Field 4





Queanbeyan Kanberri Connections vs Country King Browns



Field 5





Newcastle Emu's vs Tingha 2369



Field 6



2:40pm

Tweed Connexions vs South Coast Sea Eagles



Field 2





Dhinawan Boys Toomelah vs Waterloo Storm 2



Field 4





Combined Countries vs Wilcannia Boomerangs



Field 5





Redfern All Blacks vs Casino All Blacks



Field 6



3:30pm

Griffiths - Rodney Simpson Memorial vs Namina Common Connection



Field 2





Dunghutti Connexions 2 vs Wellington Wedgetails



Field 4





Newcastle Yowies vs South Taree 2



Field 5





Mt Druitt United vs Moree Boomerangs



Field 6



Where to watch the KKO

Friday 29 September : Results from the day will be published on NITV online.





Saturday 30 September : Watch the Koori Knockout live on NITV, Facebook Live and SBS On Demand.





Sunday 1 and Monday 2 October: Watch live on NITV, SBS and SBS On Demand.





Replays will be available via SBS On Demand after broadcast.



