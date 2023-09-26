Sport

Here's the Round 1 draw for the 2023 Koori Knockout

All things Koori Knockout, including the draw and where to watch.

Koori Knockout. Photo credit NITV.JPG
Koori Knockout is back you mob! In case you missed the draw, here it is.

Saturday

9:00am

Kamilaroi Galamaays vs Gumbayngirr Rams
Field 2

South Taree 1 vs Bokhara Booglies
Field 4

Dubbo Pacemakers vs Next Generation Kangaroo's
Field 5

La Perouse Panthers 1 vs Riverstone Roo's
Field 6

9:50am

Bundjalung Baygal Warriors vs Castlereagh All Blacks
Field 2

Reddust Miyagan - Peakhill vs Gumal Eagles
Field 4

Newcastle All Blacks vs Dindima
Field 5

Gundungurra Goanna's vs Narwan Eagles
Field 6

10:40am

Worimi Guparrbiyn vs Blacktown Red Belly Warriors
Field 2

Narrandera Wiradjuri Warriors vs Anaiwan Ahoy Descendants
Field 4

Campbelltown Ghost vs Maitland United
Field 5

Darkinjung Waters vs Gilgandra Sand Goannas
Field 6

11:30am

Bourke Warriors vs South Coast Jarmbi United
Field 2

Toomelah Tigers vs Shane and Sheldon's Bulldogs
Field 4

Brothers United vs Waterloo Storm 1
Field 5

Tabulam Turtle Divers vs Tamworth Cows
Field 6

1:00pm

Narrungdera Wanderers vs Godfrey Swan Memorial
Field 2

WAC vs Sydney All Blacks
Field 4

SerpentSSS vs La Perouse Panthers 2
Field 5

Mungindi Grasshoppers vs Dunghutti Connections
Field 6

1:50pm

Koori Brothers United vs Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers
Field 2

Erambie All Blacks vs Baryulgil Descendants
Field 4

Queanbeyan Kanberri Connections vs Country King Browns
Field 5

Newcastle Emu's vs Tingha 2369
Field 6

2:40pm

Tweed Connexions vs South Coast Sea Eagles
Field 2

Dhinawan Boys Toomelah vs Waterloo Storm 2
Field 4

Combined Countries vs Wilcannia Boomerangs
Field 5

Redfern All Blacks vs Casino All Blacks
Field 6

3:30pm

Griffiths - Rodney Simpson Memorial vs Namina Common Connection
Field 2

Dunghutti Connexions 2 vs Wellington Wedgetails
Field 4

Newcastle Yowies vs South Taree 2
Field 5

Mt Druitt United vs Moree Boomerangs
Field 6

Where to watch the KKO

Friday 29 September: Results from the day will be published on NITV online.

Saturday 30 September: Watch the Koori Knockout live on NITV, Facebook Live and SBS On Demand.

Sunday 1 and Monday 2 October: Watch live on NITV, SBS and SBS On Demand.

Replays will be available via
SBS On Demand
after broadcast.

Published 26 September 2023 3:45pm
By Bronte Charles
Source: NITV

