Here's the Round 1 draw for the 2023 Koori Knockout

Koori Knockout is back you mob! In case you missed the draw, here it is.
Saturday
9:00am
Kamilaroi Galamaays vs Gumbayngirr Rams
Field 2
South Taree 1 vs Bokhara Booglies
Field 4
Dubbo Pacemakers vs Next Generation Kangaroo's
Field 5
La Perouse Panthers 1 vs Riverstone Roo's
Field 6
9:50am
Bundjalung Baygal Warriors vs Castlereagh All Blacks
Field 2
Reddust Miyagan - Peakhill vs Gumal Eagles
Field 4
Newcastle All Blacks vs Dindima
Field 5
Gundungurra Goanna's vs Narwan Eagles
Field 6
10:40am
Worimi Guparrbiyn vs Blacktown Red Belly Warriors
Field 2
Narrandera Wiradjuri Warriors vs Anaiwan Ahoy Descendants
Field 4
Campbelltown Ghost vs Maitland United
Field 5
Darkinjung Waters vs Gilgandra Sand Goannas
Field 6
11:30am
Bourke Warriors vs South Coast Jarmbi United
Field 2
Toomelah Tigers vs Shane and Sheldon's Bulldogs
Field 4
Brothers United vs Waterloo Storm 1
Field 5
Tabulam Turtle Divers vs Tamworth Cows
Field 6
1:00pm
Narrungdera Wanderers vs Godfrey Swan Memorial
Field 2
WAC vs Sydney All Blacks
Field 4
SerpentSSS vs La Perouse Panthers 2
Field 5
Mungindi Grasshoppers vs Dunghutti Connections
Field 6
1:50pm
Koori Brothers United vs Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers
Field 2
Erambie All Blacks vs Baryulgil Descendants
Field 4
Queanbeyan Kanberri Connections vs Country King Browns
Field 5
Newcastle Emu's vs Tingha 2369
Field 6
2:40pm
Tweed Connexions vs South Coast Sea Eagles
Field 2
Dhinawan Boys Toomelah vs Waterloo Storm 2
Field 4
Combined Countries vs Wilcannia Boomerangs
Field 5
Redfern All Blacks vs Casino All Blacks
Field 6
3:30pm
Griffiths - Rodney Simpson Memorial vs Namina Common Connection
Field 2
Dunghutti Connexions 2 vs Wellington Wedgetails
Field 4
Newcastle Yowies vs South Taree 2
Field 5
Mt Druitt United vs Moree Boomerangs
Field 6
Where to watch the KKO
Friday 29 September: Results from the day will be published on NITV online.
Saturday 30 September: Watch the Koori Knockout live on NITV, Facebook Live and SBS On Demand.
Sunday 1 and Monday 2 October: Watch live on NITV, SBS and SBS On Demand.
Replays will be available via after broadcast.
Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok using #KKO #KooriKnockout