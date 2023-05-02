Host a Screening of Araatika! Rise Up

Araatika! Rise Up tells the story of a group of NRL greats who get together to create a pre-game ceremony to celebrate Aboriginal cultures, respond to the Māori Haka, and counter racism in rugby league. They now want to use the dance to change Australia's hearts and minds.



Araatika! Rise Up is a 90-minute feature documentary.



