Araatika! Rise Up - DeanWidders.jpg
Host a Screening of Araatika! Rise Up

Araatika! Rise Up follows NRL star Dean Widders’ journey to invent a new pre-game ceremony in response to the Māori Haka, to celebrate Aboriginal cultures and counter racism in rugby league.

Published 2 May 2023 10:25am
Updated 3 May 2023 6:34pm
Source: NITV
Image: Dean Widders. Photographer – Sean Izzard © EQ Media Group
Araatika! Rise Up tells the story of a group of NRL greats who get together to create a pre-game ceremony to celebrate Aboriginal cultures, respond to the Māori Haka, and counter racism in rugby league. They now want to use the dance to change Australia's hearts and minds.
Click here
for tips to host a successful screening.

Rates:
$99 - small community organisations and screenings of less than 50 people
$250 - screenings up to 100 people
$500 - screenings up to 200 people
$750 - large screenings with more than 200 people

Please note that all revenue goes directly to the producers of this film.

Once your request has been submitted, you will be put in contact with the film’s distributor, who will process your request. You will be able to discuss any additional requirements with them, before being emailed an invoice and viewing link to watch the film.

Araatika! Rise Up is a 90-minute feature documentary.

Araatika! Rise Up -DeanWidders___BangarraDancers_2.jpg
Dean Widders & Bangarra dancers. Photographer - Sean Izzard © EQ Media Group
