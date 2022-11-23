2 min read
Host a Screening of Incarceration Nation
Incarceration Nation a 90-minute Feature Documentary connects the relentless government intervention since colonisation to the trauma and disadvantage experienced by Indigenous Australians - the two key drivers of incarceration.
Published 23 November 2022 at 11:35am, updated 3 hours ago at 11:50am
By SBS, NITV
Source: NITV
Warning
Incarceration Nation (2021) Talent: Keenan Mundine/ Photographer: Joseph Source: NITV / NITV
This Film contains distressing scenes, images, voices and names of deceased people.
Some scenes contain violence and distressing images.
Advertisement
Incarceration Nation Trailer
Incarceration Nation is a 90-minute Feature Documentary that connects the relentless government intervention since colonisation to the trauma and disadvantage experienced by Indigenous Australians - the two key drivers of incarceration. The story is told through archive and expert interviews including Judge Matthew Myers, barrister Joshua Creamer, Associate Professor Chelsea Bond, Professor Don Weatherburn and lawyer Teela Reid. Incarceration Nation also gives voice to the victims of systemic injustice – Keenan Mundine, the Dungay, Fisher, Day and Hickey families.
Click for tips to host a successful screening.
Rates:
$99 - small community organisations and screenings of less than 50 people
$250 - screenings up to 100 people
$500 - screenings up to 200 people
$750 - large screenings with more than 200 people
Please note that all revenue goes directly to the producers of this film.
Once your request has been submitted, you will be put in contact with the film’s distributor, who will process your request. You will be able to discuss any additional requirements with them, before being emailed an invoice and viewing link to watch the film.
Share