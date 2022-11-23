Host a Screening of Incarceration Nation

Incarceration Nation (2021) Talent: Keenan Mundine/ Photographer: Joseph Source: NITV / NITV Warning



This Film contains distressing scenes, images, voices and names of deceased people.



Some scenes contain violence and distressing images.





Incarceration Nation is a 90-minute Feature Documentary that connects the relentless government intervention since colonisation to the trauma and disadvantage experienced by Indigenous Australians - the two key drivers of incarceration. The story is told through archive and expert interviews including Judge Matthew Myers, barrister Joshua Creamer, Associate Professor Chelsea Bond, Professor Don Weatherburn and lawyer Teela Reid. Incarceration Nation also gives voice to the victims of systemic injustice – Keenan Mundine, the Dungay, Fisher, Day and Hickey families.





Click here for tips to host a successful screening.





Rates:



$99 - small community organisations and screenings of less than 50 people



$250 - screenings up to 100 people



$500 - screenings up to 200 people



$750 - large screenings with more than 200 people



Please note that all revenue goes directly to the producers of this film.



