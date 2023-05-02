Host a Screening of Kutcha’s Koorioke Season 2

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that this program contains footage of deceased persons.





Cruise the streets of Fitzroy with Mutti Mutti songman Kutcha Edwards and some of our most loved Indigenous artists sharing their stories of this iconic suburb in Naarm (Melbourne) - it’s a chance for a laugh, a few songs and a yarn and passing on a bit of the real history … Join us for the ride!



Click here for tips to host a successful screening.





Rates:



$99 - small community organisations and screenings of less than 50 people



$250 - screenings up to 100 people



$500 - screenings up to 200 people



$750 - large screenings with more than 200 people





Please note that all revenue goes directly to the producers of this film.





This film is 10 x 7 min episodes. We suggest viewing all episodes in one screening.





Once your request has been submitted, you will be put in contact with the film’s distributor, who will process your request. You will be able to discuss any additional requirements with them, before being emailed an invoice and viewing link to watch the film.



