Host a Screening of Kutcha’s Koorioke Season 2

Join Mutti Mutti songman Kutcha Edwards and Indigenous artists as they travel around the streets of Melbourne in a car. 10 x 7-minute episodes to enjoy!

Published 2 May 2023 11:04am
Updated 2 May 2023 2:28pm
Source: NITV
Image: Kutcha’s Koorioke S2: Shiralee Hood, Kutcha Edwards, and Allara, Birrarung (Yarra River) ©Tamarind Tree Picture/Brown Cabs/Anna Algar
WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that this program contains footage of deceased persons.

Cruise the streets of Fitzroy with Mutti Mutti songman Kutcha Edwards and some of our most loved Indigenous artists sharing their stories of this iconic suburb in Naarm (Melbourne) - it’s a chance for a laugh, a few songs and a yarn and passing on a bit of the real history … Join us for the ride!
for tips to host a successful screening.

Rates:
$99 - small community organisations and screenings of less than 50 people
$250 - screenings up to 100 people
$500 - screenings up to 200 people
$750 - large screenings with more than 200 people

Please note that all revenue goes directly to the producers of this film.

This film is 10 x 7 min episodes. We suggest viewing all episodes in one screening.

Once your request has been submitted, you will be put in contact with the film’s distributor, who will process your request. You will be able to discuss any additional requirements with them, before being emailed an invoice and viewing link to watch the film.

Kutcha’s Koorioke S2: Uncle Jack Charles, Birdz , Kutcha Edwards and Fred Leone at Burnley Park ©Tamarind Tree Picture/Brown Cabs/Anna Algar Credit: Anne Algar
Reconcilliation Film Club

