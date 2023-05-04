Host a Screening of Off Country

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that this program may contain footage of deceased persons.





From inside the Geelong Grammar boarding house, on the sports fields and in the classroom, Off Country follows the 2020 school year as the school is thrown into chaos as the pandemic hits. Students wrestle with their identities as they move between boarding life and home life and offer complex portraits of what it is to be an Indigenous child in Australia today.



Rates:



$99 - small community organisations and screenings of less than 50 people



$250 - screenings up to 100 people



$500 - screenings up to 200 people



$750 - large screenings with more than 200 people





Please note that all revenue goes directly to the producers of this film.





Off Country is a 90-minute features documentary.





For Q&A requests with screenings, please be advised Off Country filmmakers are unavailable for Q&As for the time being.





Once your request has been submitted, you will be put in contact with the film’s distributor, who will process your request. You will be able to discuss any additional requirements with them, before being emailed an invoice and viewing link to watch the film.





