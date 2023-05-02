Host a Screening of Our Law

Narrated by Deborah Mailman, Our Law follows multiple stories and subjects across its six episodes. Can cadets, Leroy, Hannah, and Shaye, overcome their own personal challenges and pass the gruelling fitness tests required to progress through to becoming official police recruits? Can frontline officers, Tyler, Tiarna and Cohen, achieve their aspirations of becoming the ultimate frontline, one that can change a police culture from within and rebuild trust between First Nations people and the blue uniform?



Our Law has six x 30-minute episodes. We recommend watching the whole series if possible. Episodes are available in two blocks of three episodes.





Click here for tips to host a successful screening.





Rates:



$99 - small community organisations and screenings of less than 50 people



$250 - screenings up to 100 people



$500 - screenings up to 200 people



$750 - large screenings with more than 200 people





Please note that all revenue goes directly to the producers of this film.





Once your request has been submitted, you will be put in contact with the film’s distributor, who will process your request. You will be able to discuss any additional requirements with them, before being emailed an invoice and viewing link to watch the film.





