This Gomeroi war hero is buried in France. Now, his family want to bring him home.

When Peter Milliken was seven, his Mum told him about a hero in their family.





Mr Milliken was the great-nephew of William Allen Irwin, a Gomeroi soldier who died in battle during World War 1.





The story of the last minutes of Irwin’s life had been passed down through the family, cherished and protected against reports that denied his heroism.





Now, over a century after his death, his family are fighting to lay him to rest on Country.



Who was William Allen Irwin?

Irwin was born at Burra Bee Dee Aboriginal Mission, near Coonabarabran NSW in 1878.





He was the eldest of three brothers, who all worked as shearers across towns like Moree, Werris Creek and Quirindi.





At 37-years-old, after a horrible heartbreak, he enlisted to the Australian Imperial Forces.



In May of 1916, he was named one of the original members of the 33rd Battalion - known as 'New England's Own'.





Two years later, Irwin's battalion was deployed to the Battle of Amiens, in an attempt to gain control over German-held territory near Road Wood.





In the early light of morning, on August 31, Irwin single-handedly, in the face of heavy fire, took out three separate machine-gun posts and captured a crew of nine German soldiers.





"The battalion had plans to get up a six o'clock in the morning to jump out of the trenches and run at them but they would have been just cut down. But he got up first and took them all," said Mr Milliken.





While rushing to the fourth, he was shot. He died from the wounds the following day.



This is the only remaining photo of William Irwin Allen, donated to the War Memorial by his family. AMW2017.995.1.1 Credit: Australian War Memorial Irwin's family came to know of his courage after a fellow soldier of the 33rd Battalion returned home and knocked on their door.





He recounted what he'd seen, explaining that Irwin did it alone, striking before first light.





"It would have been a different story if he didn't do what he did, would have been a bloody battle," said Milliken.





"There's a lot of people up there in New England that wouldn't be there today if he didn't do what he did."



READ MORE Yamatji family’s plead for war medals to be returned after auctioned online

His hidden story

It's believed that the fourth machine-gun post that shot Irwin, was taken down by George Cartwright, English-born soldier, who fought alongside Irwin in the 33rd Battalion.





Cartwright is said to have fired a remaining enemy machine-gun post, wounding an enemy shooter and the two who replaced them before launching a bomb at the post.





On the 30th of September, he was awarded the Victorian Cross (VC). After his death, he was commemorated in the New South Wales Garden of Remembrance and his medals were donated to the Imperial War Museum in London.





In comparison, Irwin's feat was celebrated in October 1918. He was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal, for his "for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty".





His medal was later stolen from his family.



William Allen Irwin's name is featured on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial. "He really should have received the VC," he said.





"They don't tell that story, they've hidden this guy for 100 years because of George Cartwright.





"If he was a whitefella, he would have been number one up there, he'd be recognised from day one for those actions."





Mr Milliken has given up chasing a VC for his great-uncle, and now has turned his attention to bringing him home.





Currently, Irwin is buried at Daours Communal Cemetery in France.





The family wants him to take his final resting place in Caroona, alongside his two brothers.



