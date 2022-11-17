Mo problem: this Murri man is growing his tache for good

WARNING: This story contains distressing elements, including references to suicide.





The moustache is having a moment, but for Nathan Appo it's more than a trend.





While he admits his own might not be the mightiest of moustaches, every hair is a force for good.





The Mamu, Goreng Goreng and Bundjalung man is a Movember ambassador, a campaign aimed at addressing the high rates of suicide and poor mental health for men.





This will be Nathan's seventh year, and he has a deeply personal connection to the cause.



Doing it for Dad

Nathan's father Neil struggles with depression and anxiety, and has been in and out of hospital for treatment.





"To see him go through that was really difficult. I did a lot of soul-searching," said Nathan.





“As a kid you feel like your Dad is like your king, he taught you how to be a man.





"The fact he felt that he couldn't talk to me, tell me what was going on or how he was feeling... I just couldn't understand that, and I felt so helpless."



For Nathan Appo, his father's struggle has been the biggest motivator to start changing the narrative for Indigenous men and mental health. Source: Supplied Nathan said stereotypical expectations placed on men could have been a factor in why he wasn't able to reach out.





"Maybe it was because of masculinity, but also culturally as well, you feel that you can't make men open up.





"Men have a certain status within their family or their community, and that dictates how they're able to open up and talk about their mental health or be vulnerable," he said.





Now Neil is in a much better place. He's quiet about his experience, but has given his son permission to share their family journey, to help others.





“It’s important for me to be able to tell that story and talk about what my father was going through, what our family was going through.





'Because this is a common narrative for our people but it's not talked about,” he said.



Taking the first step and talking

Currently, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men experience the highest risk of suicide, doubling the rate of their non-Indigenous counterparts.





“Suicide and mental health within our Indigenous community is a common narrative we have to change. I feel that we have this responsibility as men and women in our community," said Nathan.





While much of the Movember mantra is about 'starting conversations', Nathan says when someone opens up to you, there's a responsibility to help them in the right way.





"Being an outlet for someone is a big step. That is probably the one most important step of the journey for that person," he said.





"And being able to have an open dialogue and support them is great, but ... many of us aren't experts in that space. We need to know where to get them professional support."



Many Aboriginal Health Services provide support, from developing a mental health plan, providing psychological help or linking in with other services. There are also hotlines available, including Dardi Munwurro's Brother2Brother hotline and 13YARN which was launched in Sydney on Thursday.





Nathan also recommends online support, including Movember resources, as a safe first step in getting help.





"Building trust and being able to have these conversations are really tough. So being able to reach out and have a look at some of the tools online and make them a habit. It really helps," he said.



Nathan Appo is walking and talking in the month of November to raise awareness and funds for men's mental health. Source: Supplied

Connection at the core

For Movember, Nathan is attempting to reach his goal of raising $5,000, but he'll also be walking 60 kilometres to raise awareness.





He's leading a 'Movember All-Stars' team of friends from his home city of Brisbane, but doing the challenge a bit differently.





As it's all about connecting, he's not doing the distance alone.





Every Sunday he gets together with some of his best mates for a game of golf - admittedly walking a little more than he'd like due to his poor skills, and walking on a weekend morning with a group of "beautiful Blak women".





"I sit back and listen to them talk because they are just proud, beautiful, Blak women that I look up to.





"So I'm very lucky to be able to have some good people around me," he said.





While Movember is an opportunity to start a yarn, Nathan says it's important these yarns happen all year round.





“Movember is great, but it's something that we need to look at 24 hours, seven days a week, every day of the year," he said.





"We've been doing this for thousands of years with our people, looking after our communities, looking after our people.





"Nothing should change that, we will continue to do it."





If this story has raised issues for you, call 13 YARN (13 92 76) or beyond blue (1300 224 636).

