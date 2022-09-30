'I'll shed a tear': emotional end to 12-year marathon project for Arrernte man

Running a marathon is "the most honest thing you can do", says Charlie Maher.





"You can't cheat, you can't move around it. Everyone runs 42 kilometers, it doesn't matter how long it takes you," he told NITV.





"But you have to do the work, you have to train, you have to work hard, because if you don't, you don't get through it at all. Your body shuts down."



Advertisement

READ MORE The surfing program teaching youth about culture and mental health

Thankfully Maher's had plenty of preparation going into his latest challenge: the London Marathon. On Monday (Sunday in England), he'll hopefully cross the finish line, and in so doing complete a journey that began 12 years ago.





"So this will be my sixth major marathon in the world. This will be my last to complete."





The others on Maher's checklist, already with strikes through them, are dotted around the world: Tokyo, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York. Die-hard runners will already know the list. The six locations, including London, make up the Abbott World Marathon Majors.





Maher will be the first Indigenous person to complete the Majors.



Charlie overcame significant personal struggles to complete his first marathon.

One step at a time

Maher already made history with his first marathon 12 years ago, in the Big Apple.





"As a kid, you never dream of going anywhere out of your small town. Coming from Alice Springs, you never dream of going to New York.





"I was given an opportunity 13 years ago, and I haven't looked back."





He became the first Aboriginal person to complete the New York Marathon, and with three other First Nations men became the participants of the Indigenous Marathon Project, initiated by champion runner Rob de Castella.





At the time, Maher needed the direction. Struggling with mental health issues, he would often turn to alcohol.



READ MORE Young mums pedalling for health and happiness on Elcho Island

"It's something difficult that you have to do," he said, speaking of the training.





"I learned very, very early on that you've got to be really mentally and physically tough, and think about your purpose and why you do it. Back then it was family for me and inspiring others, especially in Indigenous Australia."





He says the mental fortitude he had to display as he trained and completed the runs gave him new purpose.





"But it focuses you. I got a chance to run the biggest marathon in the world in New York, and millions of people live there, and people cheer you on all the way from start to finish.





"It was an amazing experience... For us as a team, we've created history history together. And now, we look back and there's been 20 graduates that have completed a marathon, which is something that we're all proud of."



Charlie (second from right), celebrates after finishing the 2010 New York Marathon.(From left) Andy Warton, Joseph Davies, Caleb Hart, Charlie and Robert de Castella.

Providing inspiration

Maher's struggles are not unique amongst the graduates of the marathon project. Many come looking for the direction that the "honesty" of a 42 kilometre run can enforce.





"Everyone has their demons. Mine is mental health and alcohol.





"[The project] is just a safe and positive space that we have. It's important to share your struggles to other people. You do have your own struggles in life, but there are ways you can overcome them and obviously, running has helped me. That's my outlet, running.





"We support each other. I love to support others."





It's a theme Maher returns to again and again: giving back. He says it's central to his identity as an Aboriginal man.





"It's the impact that you make on other people, your actions. By doing something really hard and difficult and overcoming it."



With the 2022 IMP squad and the Mparntwe Social Run Club.

An emotional end

Over 12 years, Maher's road hasn't been without struggles. He says finally crossing the finish line in London will be a momentous occasion for him.





"There's a lot of emotions. I've had a pretty challenging 18 months," he told NITV.





"My mum passed away after a major stroke last year in February and five months ago my older sister passed away from cancer.





"I'll be thinking about them, because they've helped me be the person who I am today. They've gotten me in the right direction and instilled a lot of strong values into me.





"I'll probably shed a few tears when I cross the finish line, because I want to make my mum and my sister proud."





But of course, that finish line isn't an end really. He'll keep on running.





"It's a celebration. I'll keep running as long as I can. It's a part of my life and it's a part of what I do.



