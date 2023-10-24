Inaugural NSW Aboriginal Languages Week celebrates the heart of culture

Language lovers in New South Wales are celebrating the inaugural Aboriginal Languages Week with events taking place at schools and childcare centres across the state.





Under the theme ‘Languages Alive, Culture Thrives’, the 7-day festival is a project of the Aborginal Languages Trust (ALT), and highlights the ongoing efforts to revitalise and support Aboriginal languages.





Celebrations kicked off over the weekend in Redfern at the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence, including a star turn from renowned rapper Barkaa.



READ MORE Aboriginal languages get massive boost in NSW curriculum overhaul

Rapper Barkaa performed for attendees in Redfern. The Malyangapa Barkindji woman is an ambassador for the Aboriginal Languages Trust. "Language is everything," she told NITV.





"It's just such a beautiful time to see us all come together. Reviving languages is decolonising. That's healing. That's taking back what's ours."





The Malyangapa Barkindji powerhouse is an ambassador for the ALT, and is engaging in a 'language journey' as part of the week-long celebrations, reconnecting with ancestral language and speaking on Country.





The artist said she was proud to be representing her language and culture.





"Being part of Barkindji mob, we're the descendents of Mungo Man, the oldest bones found in this country," said Barkaa.



'Shows our resilience'

The attempted eradication of Aboriginal languages around the continent is well documented. Members of the Stolen Generations were often prohibited from speaking their ancestral tongues once they were taken and placed in missions.





Clare McHugh, the executive director of the Aboriginal Languages Trust, said that the continuing existence and practice of traditional languages was a sign of resistance.





"Language week is about shining a spotlight on the work that is being done in communities to make sure languages are alive and spoken today, particularly after the impacts of colonisation," the Gamilaroi Dhungutti woman told NITV.





"The fact that [Aboriginal] languages are spoken today is quite amazing. We really think that they're worth celebrating."





Aboriginal Languages Week coincides with the anniversary of the passing of the Aboriginal Languages Act through the NSW parliament in October 2017.



READ MORE NSW Government passes legislation to preserve Aboriginal language

The Act, which seeks "to promote, reawaken, nurture and grow Aboriginal languages across NSW", is the only one of its kind in the country, and one of few across the world, said Ms McHugh.





She said it stands as an official recognition of and support to the vital work being done in communities.





"NSW Aboriginal Language Week is really important because efforts by community to revive and reclaim language have been happening quietly, without much support, for decades," she said.





"To be able to come together, particularly in the wake of the referendum ... this is about us celebrating our language, not what other people think we should do or think.





"It shows the resilience of mob across NSW."



Week of events

Connection to language is considered vital to preserving culture for future generations. The languages of the Gamilaraay, Wiradjuri and Dunghutti peoples will all be celebrated in events involving talks, story readings and classes on early childhood education.





The week also aims to bring awareness to the broader community about Aboriginal languages, their revival, use and connection to culture.





"What were seeing across the state is that language reclamation is in different stages," said Ms McHugh.





"In some, it's waiting to be revived. In other communities their revival is so far advanced that they're sharing that with other people.





"We need understanding, empathy patience. The hunger from mainstream community for language words ... for naming places and meeting rooms is great ... but sometimes the community might not necessarily be at the point where they're ready to share."



