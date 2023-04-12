Justice

10 years after Allison Bernard went missing police are offering $500k to solve her disappearance

Despite large-scale searches, the mother of two has never been found or sighted since disappearing.

Ms Allison Bernard with her two young children

Ms Allison Bernard with her two young children before her disappearance in 2013.

A $500,000 reward is on offer to solve the case of a young Indigenous mother's disappearance from Queensland's remote Cape York more than a decade ago.

Mother-of-two Allison Bernard disappeared after a night out at a hotel in far north Queensland in February 2013.

The 23-year-old had been at the Exchange Hotel in Coen before disappearing between the nearby Archer River and her hometown Kowanyama.
Family 'still looking for answers' as Allison Bernard inquest continues

Queensland police conducted a large-scale search of the area but no trace of Ms Bernard has ever been found.

An inquest last year was told the last person to see Ms Bernard was quarry caretaker Thomas Byrnes, who denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Ms Bernard is described as Indigenous, 155cm tall, with a slim build and brown hair.
Allison Bernard was 23 years old at the time of her disappearance.
Allison Bernard was 23 years old at the time of her disappearance.
Detective Superintendent Sonia Smith believes the community holds the missing piece of the puzzle to help find Ms Bernard.

"We will not give up. Ms Bernard's disappearance has had a devastating impact on this community and together we won't stop until we find answers," Supt Smith said.

"We would like to thank the local community who continues to support our ongoing investigations and urge members of the public to continue spreading the word – anyone with information should immediately contact police."
Inquest announced into Cape York woman's disappearance

Published 12 April 2023 3:03pm
Source: AAP

