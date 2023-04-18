Federal Politics

Jacinta Price elevated to Indigenous Australians shadow minister as another Liberal frontbencher quits

Senator Price said she was "very humbled" that the opposition has entrusted her with the new role.

JACINTA DUTTON STILL 2.jpg

Peter Dutton made the announcement after a reshuffle of the Coalition's frontbench. Credit: NITV

Jacinta Price named as the shadow Indigenous Australians minister, following opposition leader Peter Dutton's unveiling of a new frontbench.

Mr Dutton made the announcement on Tuesday after the portfolio was vacated by Julian Leeser, who resigned from his role to campaign for the "yes" case in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Senator Price, who has been a vocal campaigner against the Voice, said she was "very humbled, very grateful that the leadership has entrusted me".
The opposition leader described Senator Price as a "fighter".

"She's a warrior for Indigenous Australians and she's a very proud (Northern) Territorian," he told reporters.

"She's always fought hard to improve the lives of Indigenous women and kids, and we've seen that just in recent days.

"I know that she'll do an outstanding job in leading the charge, but better practical outcomes for Indigenous Australians, not through the prime minister's Canberra voice bureaucracy."

Tuesday's reshuffle also had to account for the unexpected departure from the shadow front bench of former home affairs minister Karen Andrews, the second such move after Mr Leeser's.

Ms Andrews will move to the backbench and retire from politics at the next federal election in order to avoid a byelection.
Arrernte woman Kerrynne Liddle, the Coalition's only other Indigenous member, will take on the role of opposition spokeswoman for child protection and the prevention of family violence.

It comes after extreme accusations from Dutton and Price relating to child sexual abuse in the Northern Territory.

Last week, Mr Dutton said the issue had become rampant in the region, but
that claim was rejected by the country's peak body for Indigenous children, SNAICC
.

It was also repudiated by the Northern Territory's police minister, Kate Worden, who said Dutton was bound to report any such instances of child abuse if he was aware of them.

She called Mr Dutton's assertions a "dog act".
Published 18 April 2023 10:34am
By AAP/NITV
Source: AAP

