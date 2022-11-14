Justice

Latest

No verdict reached in trial of prison officer accused of murdering Wiradjuri man

Dwayne Johnstone was shackled when he attempted to run away from prison officers, in just 11 seconds he was shot and killed.

DWAYNE JOHNSTONE DEATH

A northern NSW prison officer has been charged with the 2019 manslaughter of Indigenous man Dwayne Johnstone, here pictured with family members. Source: Supplied / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

A jury has been unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a NSW prison officer accused murdering Wiradjuri man Dwayne Johnstone.

Officer A, as he's known publicly for legal reasons, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Johnstone outside Lismore Base Hospital on March 15, 2019.

After a three-week NSW Supreme Court trial and nearly a week of deliberations, the jury was discharged on Monday.
READ MORE

Wiradjuri man shot dead by prison officer posed 'no risk', court hears

Mr Johnstone, who was shackled, was shot 11 seconds into an attempted escape.

He was being escorted out of the hospital when he shoved another prison officer and ran across the road, the jury was told.

The Crown argued Mr Johnstone was posing no risk to anyone when shot.

Officer A drew his work-issued revolver, shouted a warning and then fired three times at Mr Johnstone whose wrists and ankles were restrained.

The last round struck Mr Johnstone in the back.

"All this is happening in 11 seconds," crown prosecutor Ken McKay SC told the Sydney trial.

In a police interview, the officer admitted aiming at Mr Johnstone's centre of mass, which Mr McKay said represented one element of murder.
READ MORE

Prison officer denies Aboriginal inmate's manslaughter

But the officer's barrister said he was fulfilling a duty to prevent an escape, believing he and his colleague wouldn't be able to chase down the running Mr Johnstone.

"He did not do so out of malice, out of revenge, out of anger," Phillip Strickland SC said.

Officer A yelled "stop or I'll shoot" twice and fired two warning shots, as per training for dealing with an escape, Mr Strickland said.

"You must give a warning to the person escaping to give them a chance to stop. Not once but several times," he said.

Mr Johnstone had been arrested the day before and charged with assault and possession of a Taser.

He was taken to hospital after facing court and being remanded in custody.
READ MORE

Dwayne Johnstone's death referred to DPP to consider prosecution

2 min read
Published 14 November 2022 at 3:45pm
By AAP - SBS News
Source: NITV

