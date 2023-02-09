Arts

Latest

Kamilaroi and Bigambul artist to represent at one of the most prestigious events in the world

Archie Moore has been named as Australia's representative at the Venice Biennale, the second solo First Nations artist chosen for the job.

Artist Archie Moore stands in front of a photo of his United Neytions artwork in black jeans and t-shirt

Kamilaroi and Bigambul artist Archie Moore has become the second only solo Indigenous artist to represent Australia at the prestigious Venice Biennale

The Kamilaroi and Bigambul man based in Redlands, Queensland, will show his work in the Australia Pavilion at the 2024 Biennale, one of the most prestigious events in the international art world.

He follows photographer and video artist Tracey Moffatt, who represented Australia in 2017.

Two Indigenous artists, Rover Thomas and Trevor Nickolls, represented Australia in 1990, while Emily Kame Kngwarreye, Judy Watson and Yvonne Koolmatrie did so in 1997.

READ MORE

Indigenous art 'front and centre' of Art Gallery of NSW revamp

A multimedia artist, Moore looks at the lived experience of Indigenous Australians through common signifiers of identity, including skin, language, smell, home, genealogy and flags.

"Thank you all for your tremendous belief in my proposed work for the Australia Pavilion at the Venice Biennale behemoth," Archie Moore said.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to all involved in making my team's proposal the successful project for 2024."

Archie Moore in black jeans and t shirt stands in front of one of his artworks with microphone at an exhibition in 2017
Kamilaroi and Bigambul multimedia artist Archie Moore explores the lived identity and experiences of Indigenous Australia through smell, skin, language and other evocative mediums

Industry praises commissioning of Moore's artwork

Moore's work
also explores
'the borders of intercultural understanding and misunderstanding and the wider concerns of racism.'

With works held in major public collections across Australia, his commission has been met with praise from fellow artists such as Richard Bell and Tony Albert, as did Australia Council Executive Director First Nations Arts and Culture Franchesca Cubillo.
indigenous art

Indigenous art: More than just a canvas


“This exhibition comes during a significant milestone as the Australia Council marks 50 years of dedicated investment to First Nations arts and culture," Cubillo said.

"And to have an esteemed First Nations artist such as Archie Moore represent Australia on this global platform is something that all Australians can take pride in and celebrate.”

Curator and critic Ellie Buttrose from the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art has been chosen to curate Moore's exhibition. She acknowledged that Moore's artwork will be a timely point of reference around the real history and experience of First Nations peoples in Australia.

"Archie is singular in his ability to engage audiences on an emotional level through memories and familial stories in artworks that stimulate discussion about how we bear the responsibility for social change. Exhibiting at the Venice Biennale provides a timely and critical opportunity for Archie’s practice, offering an artistic outcome that will emotionally connect international audiences with the imperative act of truth-telling."

The 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia will be held from April 20 to November 24, 2024.
Share
3 min read
Published 10 February 2023 at 10:11am, updated 10 February 2023 at 10:15am
By AAP/NITV
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Lemarna grew up visiting Guildford Grammar campus. Now she's the school's first Aboriginal captain

Excellence

Comedian lashed for intentionally offensive routine on Aboriginal people

Entertainment

The government has promised $250m to address issues in the Territory, but locals warn of wasted money

Justice

NT senators share emotional experiences of domestic violence

Politics

'I am here for a reason': defiant Lidia Thorpe says she will stay put to pursue Treaty and Sovereignty

Politics

This Wurundjeri man stuck a flag in the shores of Dover and claimed England

Politics

The Frontier Wars barely get a mention at the national Memorial, but a change is around the corner

Politics

Twins who embarked on epic journey by camel make their state rugby league debut

Achievement